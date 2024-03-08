Indian Wells 2024: Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik

Date: March 10, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Sixteenth seed Ben Shelton will square off against Jakub Mensik in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 10).

Shelton has made a promising start to the season so far, chalking up eight wins from 13 matches, including semifinal appearances at the ASB Classic and the Dallas Open 2024. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old will enter the Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Mexican Open. He defeated the likes of Daniel Evans and Matteo Arnaldi in the first two rounds but fell short against Casper Ruud in the last eight. The Norwegian overpowered Shelton in an absorbing three-set contest 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4.

2024 Australian Open - Day 5

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik has made a bright start to the season so far, registering eight wins from 11 matches and a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open 2024.

The Czech talent entered the Indian Wells on the back of a second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He began his campaign by cruising past Seong Chan Hong 6-3, 6-4, and will be determined to present a tough challenge to Shelton in the second round.

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Mensik is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik odds

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Telcel ATP 500 Mexican Open 2024 - Day 4

An exciting contest is on the cards between Shelton and Mensik in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have made a positive start to the season so far and will be determined to make a deep run in California.

Shelton is slowly establishing himself as a serious contender on the men's tour. The youngster has done justice to the buzz surrounding him at a young age with impressive results at the highest level. His rocketing serve and forehand-heavy game has worked well against most opponents on tour. However, Shelton will need to be more versatile and improve further to challenge the best players in the future.

Mensik, on the contrary, is making his debut at the Indian Wells this year and will fancy his chances in the second round after making light work of his opponent in the previous match. The Czech likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and relies on his powerful serve.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and controls the tempo between rallies will have the upper hand in this contest. Mensik has shown great promise this season so far, but with the crowd behind Shelton and strong results in his favor on the main tour, the American should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Shelton to win in three-sets.