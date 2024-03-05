Indian Wells 2024: Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin preview

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 San Diego Open.

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will square off against Zhu Lin in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Wozniacki commenced her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, losing her opening-round match against Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3. She then headed to the Australian Open for the first time since coming out of retirement.

Wozniacki led Magda Linette 6-2, 2-0 when the latter was forced to call it quits due to an injury. Up against qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round, the Dane led by a set and a break but ended up losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Wozniacki opted to skip the Middle East events after that and returned to action at last week's San Diego Open. She was drawn against Anna Blinkova in the first round. The 33-year-old was off to a strong start and led by a set and a break but couldn't maintain the headstart. She eventually lost the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a repeat of her Australian Open defeat.

Meanwhile, Zhu's best result in the lead-up to the season's first Major was a quarterfinal appearance at the Hobart International. She failed to make it past the first hurdle at the Australian Open as she lost to Oceane Dodin.

Zhu then came quite close to defending her title in Hua Hin but lost to Diana Shnaider in the final. The 30-year-old was shown the door by Elena Rybakina in the second round of the Qatar Open after that. Her woes continued in Dubai and San Diego as she recorded consecutive first-round exits.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin head-to-head

Wozniacki leads Zhu 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2015 Malaysian Open in straight sets.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Wozniacki Zhu Lin

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Caroline Wozniacki vs Zhu Lin prediction

Zhu Lin at the 2024 Australian Open.

Wozniacki lost her last two matches in an identical manner as she blew a comfortable lead. She's able to keep up with her opponents but fades away after a while. Her serve's not doing any damage and her groundstrokes tend to lose their mojo the longer a match goes on.

Zhu's now a three-match losing streak. It looked like she was headed in the right direction with a runner-up finish in Hua Hin but it has been downhill for her since then.

Wozniacki and Zhu crossed paths almost a decade ago at the Malayasia Open. The Dane bested her opponent 6-4, 6-1 in the second round en route to the title. However, that was a long time ago.

If Wozniacki is able to keep it together, she has a decent shot at victory. However, if Zhu manages to drag this one out, her odds of outlasting the former World No. 1 are quite high.

Pick: Zhu Lin to win in three sets.