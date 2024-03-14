Indian Wells 2024: Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Casper Ruud vs (17) Tommy Paul

Date: March 14, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul preview

Ruud at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 9 Casper Ruud will take on home favorite Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Following straight-sets wins over Lukas Klein and Arthur Fils, Ruud made it to the fourth round where he faced Gael Monfils. The Norwegian went down a break halfway through the opening set to trail 4-2. He couldn't recover from that and went on to lose the set.

Neither player was able to secure a break of serve in the second set, which led to a tie-break. Ruud came out on top in it to level the match. He struck first in the decider to go 3-1 up and held on to the lead to wrap up a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 comeback win.

Paul knocked out Alex Michelsen and 14th seed Ugo Humbert to reach the fourth round, where he was up against lucky loser Luca Nardi. The Italian had eliminated World No. 1 Novak Dojkovic in the previous round.

The two were on even footing for most of the first set but Paul raised his level to bag the last three games of the set to take it. He remained in control of the proceedings and broke Nardi's serve twice in the second set for a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Ruud leads Paul 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Norwegian won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Laver Cup in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Casper Ruud -155 Tommy Paul +120

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul prediction

Tommy Paul at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

After a couple of routine wins, Ruud faced his first real test of the tournament in the form of Monfils. He passed it with flying colors as he came from behind to sneak past the French veteran.

Paul continued his good run of form in the California desert with a good win over Nardi. The American won his very first match against Ruud back in 2017 but has lost the next four times they crossed paths.

Ruud is able to counter the big-hitting Paul with his reliable defence. He's also mixing it up by playing a bit more offensively when the opportunity presents itself. Both players have been in good form this season but given the Norwegian's record in this rivalry, he'll be favored to make it to the next round.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.