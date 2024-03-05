Indian Wells 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs (WC) Brandon Nakashima

Date: March 6, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 Mexican Open

Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Nakashima will square off in an all-American first-round duel at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

Eubanks fell in the opening round of the ASB Classic but managed to make it to the second round of the Australian Open after that. He then won his lone singles tie at the Davis Cup against Ukraine's Viacheslay Bielinskyi.

Eubanks made a winning start at the Dallas Open as he got the better of Steve Johnson in his opener but fell to James Duckworth in the next round. He gave Casper Ruud a tough fight in the first round of last week's Mexican Open but eventually lost the match 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Meanwhile, Nakashima's rather poor performances saw his ranking take a hit last year. He started the year ranked 47th but was ranked 143rd by the end of it. His best result last year was reaching the semifinals of the Lyon Open. The American also won consecutive matches on just three occasions.

Following a third-round exit from the 2023 Shanghai Masters, Nakashima dropped down to the Challenger level to compete. He continued doing the same this year as well.

Following a title in Tenerife and a runner-up finish in Koblenz, Nakashima broke into the top 100 of the ATP rankings once again. The 22-year-old received a wildcard to compete at Indian Wells.

Christopher Eubanks vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Eubanks leads Nakashima 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous match at the 2023 Atlanta Open in three sets.

Christopher Eubanks vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks Brandon Nakashima

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Christopher Eubanks vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the 2023 China Open

Nakashima's decision to play on the Challenger circuit has yielded positive results for him. He's 19-5 at that level this year and notched up some much-needed wins to boost his confidence and rebuild his ranking.

This will now be his first match at the ATP level since the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Eubanks, meanwhile, has been going through a rough patch. With a 3-4 win-loss record for the season, the 27-year-old hasn't been at his best for a while.

Eubanks' poor run of form began shortly after the previous and only meeting against Nakashima at the Atlanta Open in July 2023. Since then, he has secured a hard-fought three-set victory over his younger countryman, and has won just six matches from then until now.

Nakashima will be feeling confident of his chances despite being away from the ATP tour for a while. Eubanks barely got over the finish line the last time they crossed paths. The 22-year-old has momentum on his side and could avenge his previous defeat if he maintains his current form.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets.