Indian Wells 2024: Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs (Q) Erika Andreeva

Date: March 6, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva preview

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Qatar Open.

2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins will take on qualifier Erika Andreeva in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

Collins started the year with a second-round showing at Brisbane International and followed it up with a first-round exit from Hobart International. She ousted Angelique Kerber in the opening round of the Australian Open after that.

Collins led World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 4-1 in the third set in the second round but eventually lost the match. She announced that this season would be her final one after the defeat. She then notched up her best result of the year with a quarterfinal finish at the Qatar Open, a WTA 1000 event.

Collins' most recent tournament was the ATX Open in Austin. She scored wins over Olivia Gadecki and Katie Volynets to make the last eight, where she faced Wang Xiyu. Unfortunately, she retired from the match due to an injury after losing the first set 6-2.

Andreeva had to go through the qualifying rounds here to book her place in the main draw. She staged a comeback to defeat Emiliana Arango 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.

Andreeva then bested Kayla Day 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to successfully qualify for the tournament. She has now qualified for her second WTA 1000 tournament of the season, following her previous appearance at the Qatar Open.

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins Erika Andreeva

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva prediction

Erika Andreeva at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Collins is on a quest to make the final lap of her career memorable. She has made the quarterfinals of the last two tournaments. She could've gone further than that if not for an injury at the ATX Open.

Andreeva's younger sister, Mirra, has already made headlines with her great results. The elder sibling has now started to do the same with every tournament. The qualifying rounds were quite tough for her as she was pushed to three sets in both of her matches but ultimately managed to prevail.

It all comes down to how Collins is feeling after last week's injury. If fully fit, she has a pretty good shot at victory as even at her best, Andreeva's not at that level yet to beat the American when she's in the zone. However, should she still feel the after-effects of the injury, it could pave the way for the Russian to score an upset win.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.