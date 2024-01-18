"Having kids is a big priority for me" - Danielle Collins announces unexpected 2024 retirement after heartbreaking Australian Open loss to Iga Swiatek

After her defeat to Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open, Danielle Collins has announced that she will retire from the WTA tour sometime this year.

On Thursday, January 18, Collins came close to causing an upset in Melbourne when she led 4-1 in the decider against the World No. 1. Swiatek, however, fought back from a double break down to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and progress to the third round.

At a press conference after the match, Collins stated that while she was disappointed with the result, it didn't sting as much as it normally did as she was in the final leg of her career.

"At this point, I'm kind of at the end of my career and they don't sting quite as much, to be honest. I feel like I have kind of gotten to the point where obviously they matter and my career means a lot to me, but at the end of the day you either win or you lose, and that's all there is to it," she said.

When asked to expand on being "at the end" of her career, the American stated that although she plans to retire this season, she is yet to decide exactly when.

"This is going to be my last season competing. I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that," she added.

The former World No. 7 explained that she has goals beyond tennis, one of which is to have kids.

"I have other things that I'd kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to kind of have the time to be able to do that. Obviously having kids is a big priority for me," she said.

"I lost to one of the best players in the world" - Danielle Collins on her defeat to Iga Swiatek

Danielle Collins in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

While disappointed at letting her lead in the third set slip away, Danielle Collins said that she gave it her all against Iga Swiatek, whom she called one of the best players in the world.

"I lost 6-4 in the third to one of the best players in the world, and she played some great tennis. Left it all on the court," she remarked.

Collins further stated that she came into the contest with a tactical plan to counter Swiatek as best as she could, and that she managed to do so for the most part.

"I think she's a big hitter. Her game and her career speaks for itself. I think we all know what to expect against Iga. I had to try to counter that as much as I could, I did that well at many moments. Other moments it got away from me," she added.

Swiatek, on the other hand, was so taken aback by Collins raising her level mid-match that she admitted to almost mentally giving up before she managed to regroup and fight back.