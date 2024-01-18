"I was at the airport already" - Iga Swiatek almost gave up against Danielle Collins before fighting back to reach 2024 Australian Open 3R

Iga Swiatek has disclosed that she almost gave up mentally against Danielle Collins at the 2024 Australian Open.

On Thursday, January 18, Swiatek had to come back from a double break down in the third set to beat Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and reach the third round in Melbourne. Trailing 4-1 in the decider, she won five consecutive games to complete her comeback.

Speaking after the match, the World No. 1 admitted that she almost checked out mentally during the match, before digging deep to find her rhythm.

"Oh my God, I don't even know [how I turned the match around]. Honestly, like I was at the airport already," she said with a laugh.

"No, but I went to fight till the end. I knew that she played just perfectly but it would be hard for anybody to keep that level. So I wanted to be ready when more mistakes are going to come from the other side and I just wanted to push then and I did that at the end and I'm really proud of myself because it wasn't easy," she added.

Swiatek stated that she was surprised by Collins taking her game up a level and didn't know how to react initially, before deciding to focus on herself and not worry about her opponent.

"I felt like I had the momentum going and then she started playing suddenly two times faster and I had kind of no idea how to react to that for a couple of minutes, a couple of games. But I came back and I just thought that the only thing I can focus on is myself and I stopped caring how she's gonna play. I just focus on myself," she expressed.

"I've been struggling with my knee since Cancun" - Iga Swiatek on her strapped left knee

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

During the match against Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek was seen wearing a black strap on her left knee. She addressed the matter in her post-match on-court interview, stating that she has had trouble with her left knee since the WTA Finals in Cancun last year.

"Well, I mean, it doesn't matter because I've been struggling a little bit with my knee since Cancun. I have ups and downs but it's not like it impacts my game," she said.

"But for sure, the intensity was so high. I needed to be low on my legs that I just worried on a third set, just to help myself to keep that one percent even more, because I thought every shot mattered. But you don't have to be worried because it's all good," she added.

Swiatek is now on an 18-match win streak, the second-longest of her career. She will next face Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who beat McCartney Kessler 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.