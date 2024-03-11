Indian Wells 2024 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Tommy Paul vs Ugo Humbert | BNP Paribas Open

Tommy Paul will lead a host of talented Americans on Day 6 of the Indian Wells Masters as they look to fill up the remainder of the fourth-round spots on Monday (March 11).

Paul will take on an in-form opponent in Ugo Humbert, who recently lifted the crown in Dubai, for a spot in the last-16. Current and former top-10 players Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils and Cameron Norrie will also be in action.

With plenty of tennis action to look forward to, here’s a quick preview of what you have in store on Day 6 of Indian Wells:

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils

Casper Ruud at the BNP Paribas Open.

Casper Ruud rediscovered his form at the Mexican Open, where he made the final last week. He has carried the momentum into Indian Wells, ousting Lukas Klein in his opener.

The Norwegian will now take on Arthur Fils, who slowly seems to be getting back to his best. The Frenchman has beaten two in-form players, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Nuno Borges here without the loss of a set.

However, given the gulf in world rankings and level of experience playing on the big stage, Ruud will enter the contest as a favorite.

The Norwegian was very solid on serve in his opener, fending off the only break point he faced. That, added with topspin-heavy forehand that is tailor-made for the heavier conditions in Indian Wells, should help him power through.

Prediction: Ruud in two tight sets

Tommy Paul vs Ugo Humbert

Tommy Paul at the BNP Paribas Open.

Tommy Paul will carry home hopes on his shoulders as he squares off against recent title-winner Ugo Humbert for a spot in the last 16.

Humbert was in top form in Dubai, posting wins over big names like Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Hubert Hukracz. He continued to fire on all cylinders in his Indian Wells opener, thundering 10 aces and winning a whopping 85% of his first serve points.

Paul also possesses a big serve and baseline-oriented game that is bound to do well on the hardcourts. He could well push Humbert to the brink, but the Frenchman’s recent results should give him a slight edge.

Prediction: Humbert to win in three sets

Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

The third-round matches at Indian Wells will also see seasoned Cameron Norrie and Gael Monfils lock horns with each other.

Monfils sprung a big surprise in his last contest, taking out eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2. The Frenchman had also made the semifinals at the Qatar Open last month.

Norrie, meanwhile, has had an underwhelming season so far and also withdrew from his last event, casting a shadow of doubt on his match fitness. However, he looked in good shape in his opener against Lorenzo Sonego.

Norrie only won 66% of his first-serve points, which is unlikely to inspire too much confidence. Against a dynamic opponent like Monfils, he will need to post better numbers or risks being upset.

Prediction: Monfils to win in three sets