Indian Wells 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova

Date: March 10, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 5

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula will square off against Anna Blinkova in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 10).

Pegula has made a decent start to the season so far, chalking up six wins from nine matches, including semifinal appearances at the Adelaide International and the San Diego Open. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open 2024 in Melbourne.

The American outfoxed the likes of Julie Niemeier and Anna Blinkova in San Diego, but couldn't make her mark against in-form Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. The youngster defeated Pegula in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-1 in the last four.

WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024 - Day 2

On the contrary, Anna Blinkova has made an optimistic start to the season, amassing six wins from 12 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the San Diego Open. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

Blinkova began her campaign at the Indian Wells with a win over Karolina Pliskova. She outfoxed the Czech player in an absorbing three-set contest 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Blinkova 3-0. She defeated the Russian most recently at the San Diego Open 2024.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegua Anna Blinkova

Odds will be updated when available.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova prediction

WTA 500 San Diego Open 2024 - Day 2

An intriguing contest is on the cards between Jessica Pegula and Anna Blinkova in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players will be determined to make a deep run and end the hardcourt season on a high. Considering their experience on tour and results at the highest level, Pegula will be the favorite to come out on top.

Despite finishing last season on a high, Pegula has made an ordinary start to the season so far. She will be eager to turn things around and capture her first title this year. The American is known for her solid all-round game and handy awareness on the tennis court. Against a player like Blinkova, she should be able to stamp her authority from the word go.

Blinkova, on the other side of the net, has made a confident start to her season so far. Ranked 45 in the world, the Russian has chalked up impressive wins this year, defeating the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Elena Rybakina, and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Her ability to counterpunch and find an escape during intense rallies will cause problems for Pegula.

Ultimately, the player who comes out with the right strategy and positive mindset on the court will have a good chance of getting over the line. Blinkova couldn't have asked for a better time to face Pegula as the American has struggled to hit top gear. Having said that, she should still be able to find her bearings in California and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.