Indian Wells 2024: Paula Badosa vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Paula Badosa vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: March 6, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Paula Badosa vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

San Diego Open - Day 4

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa will take on Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of BNP Paribas Open 2024 on Wednesday (March 6).

Badosa returned to the women's tour this year after being sidelined for six months due to a back injury. She has garnered four wins from nine matches so far, including a third-round appearance at Australian Open 2024.

The Spaniard will enter the BNP Paribas Open, on the back of a first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. After an absorbing first set against Swiss wildcard Lulu Sun, she was forced to throw in the towel due to a recurring injury. However, the injury wasn't too serious and Badosa has been cleared to compete at Indian Wells 2024.

2024 Australian Open - Day 3

On the other hand, Ashlyn Krueger has made a decent start to her season, chalking up seven wins from 14 matches and second-round appearances at the Abu Dhabi Open and Dubai Tennis Championships.

The American began her campaign with a solid win over Caroline Garcia, but couldn't make her mark against Karolina Pliskova in the second round. Despite winning the opening set against the Czech, Krueger fell short in three sets 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4. She will be determined to make a deep run at Indian Wells.

Paula Badosa vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Badosa leads the head-to-head against Krueger 1-0. She defeated the American most recently at Qatar Open 2024.

Paula Badosa vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa Ashlynn Krueger

Odds will be updated when available.

Paula Badosa vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

2023 Miami Open - Day 5

An intriguing contest is on the cards between Paula Badosa and Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players will be keen to rediscover their form after making slow starts to their respective campaigns this year. Considering their experience on the main tour and results at the Indian Wells over the years, Badosa will be the favorite to come out on top.

The Spaniard's injury concerns have significantly affected her performance in the last six months. But he has been determined to overcome those challenges and perform at a high level again. Her dependable serve and commanding presence on the baseline should allow her to control the tempo between rallies. However, Badosa can't afford to take too much time adapting to the outdoor conditions and must switch on from the word go.

Krueger, on the contrary, has a fair chance of beginning her campaign in California with a win. She showcased her potential at the Japan Women's Open in September last year, capturing her first title on the women's tour. The American has a strong defensive game and powerful groundstrokes off both wings. She could turn the game on her head if Badosa fails to convert her chances during crucial moments.

Ultimately, the player who starts well and executes their gameplan effectively would have a significant say in this bout. Badosa has been struggling with fitness concerns, which could play a crucial role in the outcome of this match. If Krueger stays clinical throughout the contest and plays an aggressive brand of tennis, she could begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Krueger to win in straight sets.