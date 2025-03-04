Indian Wells 2025: 3 men's players who could be the surprise giant-killers ft. Nick Kyrgios

The main draw action of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will begin on Wednesday, 5 March. The seeded players will not be in action in the first-round matches as they have received a bye.

Some unseeded players could cause trouble for the seeded players in the second round or in the later rounds. Let's have a look at those players who might stun the higher ranked players:

#1. Nick Kyrgios

2022 Indian Wells quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios has a 7-4 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open and will play in California after three years. The Australian enjoys playing in Indian Wells as he has played some of his best tennis at the event.

29-year-old Kyrgios will face a qualifier in the first round, and he would face the former World No. 1 and his friend Novak Djokovic in the second round if he manages to beat the qualifier. He had beaten Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(3) when they met at the 2017 BNP Paribas Open, and considering Novak Djokovic's injury and the loss against Matteo Berrettini in Doha, an upset cannot be ruled out.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios talk tactics during the Men's Doubles match against Andreas Mies and Alexander Erler during day two of the 2025 Brisbane International - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic defeated Kyrgios in four sets when they met in the 2022 Wimbledon final, but the Australian still leads Djokovic 2-1 in the head-to-head record. He also defeated the Serb when they met in Acapulco in 2017.

The result could defend Kyrgios' form as he has not played since losing to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the 2025 Brisbane International, where he also played in the Men's Doubles event with Novak Djokovic as his partner.

#2. Learner Tien

The 19-year-old Southern California native Learner Tien hopes to make the 2025 BNP Paribas Open memorable by making some big wins.

Seven months ago, Tien was not even in the Top 200. However, since then, he has earned two Top 10 wins, reached the quarterfinals of two ATP 250 events, reached the final of the Next Gen Finals in 2024, reached the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open and reached his career high ranking of World No. 68 this week.

Tien's first-round opponent in Indian Wells will be World No. 63 Mariano Navone. If he managed to beat the Argentinian, he would face the 11th seed and his compatriot Ben Shelton in the second round, which could be an interesting match.

Tien defeated Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open, so it won't be a surprise if he stuns Shelton as well.

Learner Tien of USA plays celebrates victory over against Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic during the Men's Singles Group Stage match on day one of the Next Gen ATP Finals - Source: Getty

#3. Joao Fonseca

18-year-old Joao Fonseca is another promising youngster who could surprise some big players at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The Brazilian youngster defeated Learner Tien in the final of the Next Gen Finals, and he also earned a Top 10 win at the Australian Open against Andrey Rublev.

Fonseca has already won an ATP title in 2025, which came at the Argentina Open last month, and reached his career high ranking of World No. 68. He will face the 23-year-old Brit Jacob Fearnley in the first round in Indian Wells and could face another Brit, 13th seed Jack Draper in the second round.

Fonseca could face the 17th seed Felix Auger-AliassimeI in the third round and the American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in the fourth round if he manages to reach there.

