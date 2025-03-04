Indian Wells 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 5, 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets preview

Ashlyn Krueger tracks down a ball | Image Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger and Katie Volynets will face off in an all-American first-round clash at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday (March 5).

Krueger has shown a good account of herself this season, winning 10 of her 16 matches on the WTA Tour thus far. The World No. 41 reached her biggest final up to date at the Abu Dhabi Open last month, where she was denied by a resurgent Belinda Bencic in three sets.

The 20-year-old will be eager to score her first-ever win in Indian Wells later this week. Although she is currently carrying a rich vein of form into the 1000-level event, her countrywoman Katie Volynets will likely offer her some stuff resistance. Ranked 65th in the world, the 23-year-old won her maiden WTA Challenger title at the Makarska International Championships last June.

And while the American has slowed down since then, she can take pride in her third-round result at last year's BNP Paribas Open and look forward to another good showing in the Californian desert this year.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

The two players have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. That said, they did face off at the W60 Futures event in Berkeley more than two years ago in a Round-of-16 match that went Krueger's way.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ashlyn Krueger -145 -1.5 (+150) Over 21.5 (-125) Katie Volynets +110 +1.5 (-220) Under 21.5 (-115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets prediction

Katie Volynets celebrates at Qatar Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Krueger is among the most aggressive players on the WTA Tour. The American likes swatting winners from either wing past her opponents. Her flat hitting also allows her to hit groundstrokes with relatively lesser preparation time than most of her peers.

Volynets, meanwhile, is also made from the same attacking mold as that of her younger opponent. However, she likes looping the ball on her forehand, which goes a long way in pulling her opponents out wide.

The 23-year-old American boasts of a dependable two-handed backhand as well, meaning that she will be ready for Krueger's aggression from the baseline. Although the speed of the surface employed in Indian Wells suits the Abu Dhabi Open runner-up's game more, her lack of experience relative to Volynets might cost her.

Pick: Volynets to win in three sets.

