Abu Dhabi Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Belinda Bencic and runner-up Ashlyn Krueger earn?

Belinda Bencic won her first title of the 2025 season and the ninth of her career at the Abu Dhabi Open on Saturday, February 8. The Swiss defeated Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to claim her first trophy since becoming a mother.

Bencic's victory in Abu Dhabi earned her impressive prize money of $164,000, while Krueger took home a substantial $101,000 for teaching the title bout. Defending champion Elena Rybakina and Linda Noskova, who were eliminated in the semifinals, each received $59,000.

Eighth seed Leylah Fernandez, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, and Magda Linette, each took home $28,695 for their quarterfinal finishes at the WTA 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the second round — second seed Paula Badosa, third seed Daria Kasatkina, fourth seed Yulia Putintseva, sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Lulu Sun, Katie Volynets, Wakana Sonobe and Veronika Kudermetova — each earned $15,700.

Trending

Players who went home in the opening round of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open, including fifth seed Liudmila Samsonova, seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Yuan Yue, Rebecca Sramkova, Caroline Garcia, Moyuka Uchijima, McCartney Kessler, Sofia Kenin, Renata Zarazua, and Magdalena Frech, each pocketed $11,300.

Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez win Abu Dhabi Open 2025 doubles title

Ellen Perez and Jelena Ostapenko pictured at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open | Image Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko didn’t have the best singles run at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open, but she made up for it in doubles. Teaming up with Ellen Perez, she dominated the final, defeating Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1 to win the title. The winning pair took home $54,300, while the runners-up earned $33,000.

Marketa Vondrousova and Laura Samson, as well as Olivia Gadecki and Olivia Nicholls, were eliminated in the semifinals and each pair bagged $19,160.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinalists—Timea Babos and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, Ulrikke Eikeri and Makoto Ninomiya, Luisa Stefani and Heather Watson, and Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi—each received $9,840.

Second seeds Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos, Linda Noskova and Yulia Putintseva, Liudmila Samsonova and Chan Hao-ching, Sofia Kenin and Magda Linette, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova and Cristina Bucsa, Miyu Kato and Jiang Xinyu and Wu Fang-hsien, will each pocket $6,000 as they were eliminated in the opening round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback