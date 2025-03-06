Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron preview

2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron has had his best 12 months as a tour professional, reaching three quarterfinals in four tournaments. The American World No. 48 lost to Denis Shapovalov in three sets at last week's Mexican Open, but had a good straight-sets win over Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 7-6(3) in the first round here.

Ad

Trending

Giron beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry in an epic five-setter in the second round of the Australian Open in January but then came unstuck against World No. 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner, who swept Giron aside in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 mauling. Regardless, it was Giron's best performance in Majors on a hardcourt surface.

Ruud started the year poorly, with a second-round exit at the Australian Open despite his seeding at six. He put things right at the Dallas Open, where he finished runner-up to Denis Shopavolov, who beat him 7-6(5), 6-3. He was forced to withdraw at last week's Mexican Open, being one of several seeds in the tournament to fall foul of a stomach bug.

Ad

Casper Ruud has won 12 titles on the ATP tour to Marcos Giron's one. Ruud is the ATP's fifth-ranked player, while Giron is ranked at No. 48.

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron head-to-head

In the head-to-head between Casper Ruud and Marcos Giron, Ruud leads 2-1. More importantly, the last match between the pair in 2024 at the Mifel Tennis Open ended with Ruud winning at a canter 6-1 6-0.

Ad

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud TBA TBA TBA Marcos Giron TBA TBA TBA

Ad

*Odds will be added when available

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron prediction

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Of their last ten matches on the ATP tour, Ruud has won eight, and Giron has won six. Both played at Indian Wells last year, when Ruud reached the quarterfinals, losing to Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-1, 3-6. Marcos Giron, meanwhile, went out in the first round in straight sets to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Ad

31-year-old Giron is a late bloomer and is in the best form of his life, but Norwegian Ruud has played at a much higher level. He's at No. 5 in the world and seeded four at this tournament, and will be expecting to reach the latter stages.

Given Ruud's recent erratic form, Giron has an opportunity to upset the odds. If Ruud plays his best tennis, however, there will be only one winner.

Pick: Casper Ruud in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback