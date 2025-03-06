  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • BNP Paribas Open
  • Indian Wells 2025: Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells 2025: Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Mar 06, 2025 17:48 GMT
Casper Ruud and Marcos Giron (Source: Getty)
Casper Ruud and Marcos Giron (Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron preview

2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty
2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron has had his best 12 months as a tour professional, reaching three quarterfinals in four tournaments. The American World No. 48 lost to Denis Shapovalov in three sets at last week's Mexican Open, but had a good straight-sets win over Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 7-6(3) in the first round here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Giron beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry in an epic five-setter in the second round of the Australian Open in January but then came unstuck against World No. 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner, who swept Giron aside in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 mauling. Regardless, it was Giron's best performance in Majors on a hardcourt surface.

Ruud started the year poorly, with a second-round exit at the Australian Open despite his seeding at six. He put things right at the Dallas Open, where he finished runner-up to Denis Shopavolov, who beat him 7-6(5), 6-3. He was forced to withdraw at last week's Mexican Open, being one of several seeds in the tournament to fall foul of a stomach bug.

Ad

Casper Ruud has won 12 titles on the ATP tour to Marcos Giron's one. Ruud is the ATP's fifth-ranked player, while Giron is ranked at No. 48.

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron head-to-head

In the head-to-head between Casper Ruud and Marcos Giron, Ruud leads 2-1. More importantly, the last match between the pair in 2024 at the Mifel Tennis Open ended with Ruud winning at a canter 6-1 6-0.

Ad

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron odds

PlayersMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Casper RuudTBATBATBA
Marcos GironTBATBATBA
Ad

*Odds will be added when available

Casper Ruud v Marcos Giron prediction

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Final Day - Source: Getty
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Of their last ten matches on the ATP tour, Ruud has won eight, and Giron has won six. Both played at Indian Wells last year, when Ruud reached the quarterfinals, losing to Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-1, 3-6. Marcos Giron, meanwhile, went out in the first round in straight sets to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Ad

31-year-old Giron is a late bloomer and is in the best form of his life, but Norwegian Ruud has played at a much higher level. He's at No. 5 in the world and seeded four at this tournament, and will be expecting to reach the latter stages.

Given Ruud's recent erratic form, Giron has an opportunity to upset the odds. If Ruud plays his best tennis, however, there will be only one winner.

Pick: Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी