Indian Wells 2025: Danielle Collins vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: (14) Danielle Collins vs (23) Elina Svitolina

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Danielle Collins vs Elina Svitolina preview

Danielle Collins at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 players Danielle Collins and Elina Svitolina will clash in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

After a first-round bye, Collins was up against compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the second round. The former negated the latter's lead in the opening set by overcoming a break deficit.

Collins even held multiple set points when her younger rival served to stay in the set at 5-4. However, Baptiste fended them off, and nabbed the next couple of games as well to take the set.

Collins got back on track by taking the second set, and raced to a 5-1 lead in the third set in no time. However, Baptiste didn't throw in the towel, and reeled off three games in a row, during which she stopped her opponent from serving out the match twice. Her momentum came to a halt when the 31-year-old snagged another break of serve to win the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Svitolina also received a bye into the second round, where she took on Ashlyn Krueger. The former World No. 3 barely broke a sweat in the first set, and claimed it for the loss of only one game. She was on the cusp of victory in the second set but let go of two match points in the tie-break as her opponent displayed nerves of steel to force a decider.

Svitolina wasn't deterred by the setback, and jumped to a 5-1 lead in the third set. She held another four match points on Krueger's serve at 5-2, and failed to convert all of them. She couldn't serve out the match herself either, and blew another couple of match points. She put an end to the American's resistance in the next game, and broke her serve for a 6-1, 6-7 (8), 6-3 win.

Danielle Collins vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Collins leads Svitolina 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Canadian Open 2023 in straight sets.

Danielle Collins vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins







Elina Svitolina







Danielle Collins vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players dug deep to survive a spirited challenge from their respective opponents in the previous round. Collins won both of her previous matches against Svitolina quite comfortably, and dropped a total of six games across both of her wins.

However, this isn't the same Collins as before. Her current record for the year stands at 3-2, and her wins have come against players ranked No. 100, No. 138, and No. 195. She hasn't beaten anyone in the top 50 since her win over Beatriz Haddad Maia at last year's Wimbledon.

Additionally, Collins has a 1-6 career record against top 50 players at Indian Wells, and improved her overall record at the venue to 7-6 following her win over Baptiste. Svitolina now has a 15-10 record here and was a semifinalist back in 2019. While she has blown hot and cold this year, this will be her best shot at taking down the American given her results this season.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

