Danielle Collins reveals one thing she's "definitely gifting" Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in light of his support

Danielle Collins has a special gift in store for Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells. At the 2025 Australian Open, the Serb went public with his support for the American after she landed in controversy.

Ad

Collins, who initially planned to retire in 2024, has returned to Indian Wells after deciding to extend her career. The former World No. 7 is the 14th seed at the tournament and starts her campaign against fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the second round on Friday.

Ahead of her run at the WTA 1000 event, Danielle Collins unveiled her first-ever merch with "richsport"—a bright orange hat with camouflage print and an identically colored T-shirt. Both the accessory and the apparel feature the phrase “Play Tennis, Cash Checks, Repeat,” in tune with Collins’ Australian Open statements that caused a furore.

Ad

Trending

"I obviously made some bold statements and got a lot of conversation going around women’s tennis and just women being able to talk about money," Collins told Tennis.com about her merch.

"Their brand (richsport.) is very much centered around fun, vibrant, and bright colors, and that’s what kind of represents me," she added. "We were able to play around with the design choices and messaging to come up with something that was really true to me and my personality."

Ad

Ad

The 2022 Australian Open finalist also conveyed that she plans to gift Novak Djokovic some of her merch.

"I haven't seen Novak this tournament (Indian Wells) yet but I will definitely be gifting him some merch."

Djokovic, who himself had heated confrontations with the media at this year’s Australian Open, showed his support to Collins for her firm responses to the press and the boisterous Melbourne spectators.

Ad

What Novak Djokovic said about Danielle Collins

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

At the 2025 Australian Open, Danielle Collins, who beat local Destanee Aiava in the second round, was frustrated with the crowd’s behavior as they cheered on their countrywoman. Following the match, the American made a few sarcastic gestures toward them and promised to spend her “big fat paycheck” on a lavish vacation.

Ad

Collins received a lot of flak for her bold persona, with controversial sportscaster Tony Jones calling her “a brat.” She, however, shut down the sportscaster with a sarcastic dig.

"I love when these old dudes like Tony know the vibe #bratsummer #brataussiesummer #charliexcs," she wrote on Instagram.

Interestingly, Jones was also embroiled in drama with Novak Djokovic after he made insulting remarks directed at his fans. The Serb was quick to take note of his colleagues’ responses and shared his admiration.

Ad

"I loved her response. I loved everything she said on the court and off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before, but now, big fan. I love it," he said in his press conference.

"I don't think I would be that polite, but then I know exactly the feeling. So, I think she was funny, smart, and just... big fan of what she did," he added.

Just like Danielle Collins, Novak Djokovic is also seeded at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The five-time champion begins his campaign in the second round against Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis