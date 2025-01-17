"Danielle Collins is a brat" - American comes under fire from sportscaster after controversial Australian Open 2R

Danielle Collins faced criticism from sportscaster Tony Jones following a controversial second-round match at the Australian Open 2025. This season marks her seventh appearance in the tournament.

On Thursday, January 16, at Show Court Arena, the 10th-seeded American went up against Aussie Destanee Aiava in a thrilling second-round match. Aiava put up a strong fight, but the American ultimately secured a hard-fought victory in three sets, winning 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2.

With an Australian player on the court, the home crowd was fully behind Aiava as she secured the second game. However, Collins had the last laugh. The American celebrated her victory by taunting the Australian crowd, cupping her ear, and blowing kisses in their direction. She kept repeating:

“How about that?” as she soaked in the moment.

During her post-match on-court interview, the former Australian Open finalist playfully flaunted her pay cheque, saying:

“I might just take that big fat pay cheque, Coco (Gauff) and I love, we love a good five-star vacation. So part of that cheque is going to go towards that.”

While teasing the crowd, she added:

“So thank you guys, thanks for coming out here and supporting us tonight.”

Reacting to Collins’ controversial comments, renowned sports commentator Tony Jones shared his thoughts with 3AW later that day. Jones criticized the American, calling her a "brat" for her extravagant lifestyle, and accused her of overstepping the mark.

“My view is she’s a brat,” he said. “When you get people like Danielle Collins who lives this (lavish) lifestyle and then rubs our noses in it…I thought it overstepped the mark.”

Later, the American took a jab at Tony Jones by mocking him as "Old dude" in response to his remarks. She shared an Instagram story on Friday, January 17, with the caption:

“I love when these old dudes like Tony know the vibe #bratsummer #brataussiesummer #charliexcs”

Danielle Collins's Instagram story (Image via Instagram@danimalcollins)

Danielle Collins to play Madison Keys in Australian Open 2025 3R

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins is set to take on fellow American Madison Keys in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 18, at Rod Laver Arena.

Collins kicked off her campaign on Monday, January 13, against Ukraine’s Daria Snigur and won in straight sets. Advancing to the second round, she faced Destanee Aiava on January 16 and claimed another win to move into the third round.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys kicked off her tournament on January 14 with a strong performance against Ann Li, securing a straight-sets victory. In the second round, she went up against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse on January 16. After a hard-fought three-set battle, Keys ultimately triumphed 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-5.

