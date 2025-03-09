Indian Wells 2025: Diana Shnaider vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Diana Shnaider vs (WC) Belinda Bencic
Date: March 10, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,693,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Diana Shnaider vs Belinda Bencic preview
World No. 13 Diana Shnaider will square off against former top 10 player Belinda Bencic in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.
Shnaider received a bye into the second round here, where she was up against Alycia Parks. The latter had won their most recent encounter at last month's Qatar Open 6-4, 7-6 (2). The Russian youngster came prepared this time and dropped only two games for an easy 6-1, 6-1 win.
Bencic commenced her BNP Paribas Open campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria. She took on 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in the second round, who won the season's first WTA 1000 tournament, the Qatar Open.
Bencic was in full control of the first set and was 5-1 up within a matter of minutes. However, Anisimova saved three set points amidst a three-game run as she tried to catch up to her opponent. While the Swiss failed to serve out the set on her first attempt, she didn't falter a second time and claimed the set.
After considerable back-and-forth between the duo in the second set, Anisimova captured the set with a clinical performance in the tie-break. Unfortunately, she couldn't sustain this level in the third set. Bencic ran away with the match in the decider, dropping only one game for a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 victory.
Diana Shnaider vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Diana Shnaider vs Belinda Bencic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Diana Shnaider vs Belinda Bencic prediction
Shnaider avenged her prior loss to Parks with a statement win at the BNP Paribas Open. Bencic took down Anisimova for her third top 20 win of the season. The latter's return from maternity leave has been spectacular. She won the Abu Dhabi Open a month ago, and made the fourth round of the Australian Open prior to that.
Shnaider has failed to win back-to-back matches in her previous three tournaments. While she will be keen to end that streak, it won't be that easy given Bencic's form. The latter has a 15-4 record this season compared to the former's 7-6 record.
Bencic also made the last four at the BNP Paribas Open in 2019, while Shnaider has advanced to the third round here for the first time. While her opponent is certainly capable of putting up a fight, the Swiss' current form tilts this contest heavily in her favor.
Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.