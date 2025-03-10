Indian Wells 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Elena Rybakina vs (9) Mirra Andreeva

Date: March11, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva preview

In Picture: Elena Rybakina (Getty)

One of the fourth-round clashes at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will see seventh-seeded and 2023 champion Elena Rybakina take on ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva. 2025 has been a mixed season for Rybakina so far. The Kazakh player had her struggles off the court, regarding the controversy surrounding her former coach Stefano Vukov. Her newly appointed coach Goran Ivanisevic also left after the Australian Open.

Despite the off-court struggles, Rybakina has won 15 of the 20 matches she has played in 2025. She reached the semifinal at the Abu Dhabi Open, losing 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic. Before Indian Wells, she played at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she reached the last four, losing 4-6, 6-4,3-6 to Mirra Andreeva.

At the BNP Paribas Open, the seventh seed got an opening-round bye. She started her campaign off with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Suzan Lamens in the second round. In the next round, she secured a dominating 6-0, 7-5 win over 25th-seeded Katie Boulter.

Mirra Andreeva currently is on an eight-match winning streak on the Tour at the moment. The Russian teenager won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai, winning against the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina to reach the final. In the summit clash, she won 7-6 (1), 6-1 against Denmark's Clara Tauson.

At the BNP Paribas Open, the ninth seed got an opening-round bye. She started off her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Varvara Gracheva in the second round. She followed it up with a 6-3, 6-0 win in a Dubai final match with Clara Tauson in the third round.

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The two have played twice before with the head-to-head split at 1-1. The last encounter was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win for Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinal this year.

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina TBD TBD TBD Mirra Andreeva TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Elena Rybakina vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

In their two matches thus far, Rybakina has won 70 percent of her first-serve points, whereas Andreeva has won 67 percent of her first-serve points. Rybakina also had more return points to her name, winning 42 percent of the return points compared to Andreeva's 39 percent. However, the Russain has played the pressure points better as she has a 44 percent break point conversion rate compared to Rybakina's 39 percent.

As far as the record in Indian Wells goes, Rybakina has been a solid performer in the Californian desert. She currently has an 11-2 record here, having won the title in 2023. Meanwhile, this is only the second time Andreeva is playing in the main draw at Indian Wells.

The two previous matches between the two were close encounters. However, being a former champion at Indian Wells, Ryybakinna will start as a slight favorite in the match.

Pick- Rybakina to win in three sets

