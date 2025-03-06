Indian Wells 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens preview

Rybakina in action at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

Seventh-seed Elena Rybakina will take on Suzan Lamens in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Friday, March 7. The winner will face either Katie Boulter or Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round.

Rybakina received a first-round bye at the Indian Wells. She has been a consistent performer so far in 2025. The Kazakh made it to the semifinals at the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. However, she has been vulnerable in pressure matches.

At the Australian Open, Rybakina registered consecutive straight-set wins over Emerson Jones, Iva Jovic, and Dayana Yastremska. She then failed to reach the quarterfinals after falling to eventual champion Madison Keys in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Lamens faced Marie Bouzkova in the Indian Wells first round. She started on the backfoot but broke her opponent on five occassions and held her serve to register an impressive 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win.

Lamens has had significant game time this season, competing in seven tournaments over the last two months. Her best performance came at the Brisbane International, where she suffered a third-round exit.

Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Friday's fixture.

Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Suzan Lamens

(Odds will be updated once available)

Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens prediction

Lamens at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Rybakina will be hopeful of making a deep run in the tournament after missing out last year due to illness. This will be her first match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after winning the title in 2023.

Lamens showed what it takes to fight back from a pressure situation in the first round. However, the competition level would be way higher while facing the former Indian Wells champion. Rybakina has been especially dominant in the early stages of tournaments this season.

Hence, Rybakina is the clear favorite heading into the match. Her powerful serves and offensive gameplay will secure a comfortable win against the Dutch and advance her to the next round.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

