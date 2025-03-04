Indian Wells 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Emma Raducanu during practice ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Source: Getty

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday, 5 March.

The 22-year-old has a 3-5 win-loss record in 2025, as she started the season by reaching the third round at the Australian Open in January, where she was beaten 1-6, 0-6 by Iga Swiatek.

The World No. 55 lost the first-round matches at her next three events, at the Singapore Tennis Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open, and then ended her losing streak at the Dubai Open, where she defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets before losing to Karolina Muchova.

On the other hand, World No. 52 Uchijima has a 7-9 win-loss record in 2025, and out of those seven wins, five were in the qualifying round matches. She lost to Anna Blinkova in the first round of the ATX Open last week.

At the 2025 Australian Open, she defeated Magda Linette in the first round before losing to Mirra Andreeva in a three-set thriller. Uchijima defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Dubai Open and then lost in straight sets to Elena Rybakina.

Moyuka Uchijima plays a forehand in her first-round match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during day three of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

Emma Raducanu leads Uchijima 1-0 in the head-to-head record, as she won their only meeting at the 2022 Seoul Open in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Emma Raducanu TBD TBD TBD Moyuka Uchijima TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

Emma Raducanu has a 6-4 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open, and her best result at the event was reaching the fourth round in 2023, when she defeated Magda Linette and Beatriz Haddad Maia before losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

She was criticized for getting wildcard entries at the Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, and Dubai Open, but she has a chance to improve her ranking if she can win a few matches here. She will have to face the third seed, Coco Gauff, in the second round if she wins against Uchijima.

Interestingly, Uchijima can reach a career-high ranking of World No. 51 if she beats Emma Raducanu and could break into the Top 50 for the first time if she beats Coco Gauff as well.

The Japanese player will be making her debut at the BNP Paribas Open and has a 2-5 win-loss record in the main draw matches of the WTA 1000 tournaments. Although her form might say otherwise, one can expect Raducanu to grind out a win and trump over Uchijima while capitalizing on her past experiences.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets

