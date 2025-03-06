Indian Wells 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview

Swiatek during an interview in Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on Caroline Garcia in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek has made an ordinary start to the season considering her high standards. She's chalked up 14 wins from 18 matches so far, including a runner-up finish in the United Cup and a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open. Despite a spirited performance against Madison Keys, the American defeated her 5-7, 61, 7-6(8) in Melbourne.

Swiatek enters Indian Wells at the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She started her campaign with solid wins over Victoria Azarenka and Dayana Yastremska in the first few rounds, but couldn't tip the scales in her favor against Mirra Andreeva, as the Russian beat her 6-3, 6-3.

Ad

Garcia plays a forehand in the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, has struggled to get going this year. She's garnered two wins from six matches so far, suffering early exits at the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open. After cruising past Yue Yuan in the first round of the Qatar Open, she was eliminated by Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-4.

Ad

The Frenchwoman entered Indian Wells at the back of a first-round exit in Dubai. She instantly made amends by defeating Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Garcia will be eager to continue her run and present a strong challenge to Swiatek next.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Garcia 4-1, having beaten the Frenchwoman most recently in the 2024 United Cup.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Caroline Garcia

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Swiatek during a training session in Indian Wells Garden - Source: Getty

With no titles to her name this year, Iga Swiatek will be eager to add to her locker in California. She dominated the event last year and needs a similar performance this time around. The Pole likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and is known for her exceptional movement on the court.

Ad

Garcia, on the other hand, has struggled to find her rhythm this year and make a valuable contribution on tour. She's been chipping in with decent results in the last couple of years but hasn't won a title since 2022. If Garcia can raise her level and begin on a strong note, she could have a say in this bout.

No points for guessing that Swiatek will be the clear favourite to come out on top. She has an amazing record in Indian Wells and the skill set to back her versatile all-around game, and she should be able to begin with a win on Thursday.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback