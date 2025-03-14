Indian Wells 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (9) Mirra Andreeva

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Semi-Final

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Iga Swiatek will seek revenge for her recent loss in Dubai as she takes on Mirra Andreeva in a semifinal showdown at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek, the second seed at this year’s tournament, has been at her clinical best throughout her opening four matches. She has dropped only 12 games in wins over Zheng Qinwen, Karolina Muchova, Dayana Yastremska and Caroline Garcia.

The Pole’s run at Indian Wells has seen her season’s win-loss record improve to 17-4. She, however, is yet to win a title this year.

Andreeva is on a 10-match winning streak. (Source: Getty)

Andreeva, meanwhile, continues her stellar start to 2025 and is now on a 10-match winning streak. Her run to the Dubai title a couple of weeks ago has already seen her best Swiatek as well as the likes of Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova.

The teenager once again defeated Rybakina this week (losing only three games) and will be hoping for a repeat against Swiatek as well. Her overall win-loss for the season currently stands at an impressive 17-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Swiatek and Andreeva have split their past two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. The latter, however, beat her opponent in straight sets at the recent Dubai Tennis Championships.

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek TBD TBD TBD Mirra Andreeva TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Both Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva have made solid starts to the 2025 season, although the former is still seeking a title win.

Swiatek has recently fallen short against powerful players in later stages of tournaments, but the slower courts at Indian Wells suit her style. She has won comfortably against powerful strikers like Caroline Garcia, Dayana Yastremska and Zheng Qinwen.

Her return game has been a standout, as she has won over 50% of return points, even on first serve, in all her matches. However, she now faces a player who has been serving quite effectively.

Andreeva remained unfazed by windy conditions in her last two evening matches, being broken only twice against strong opponents like Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina. She is also the more explosive player and will look to dictate rallies.

The teenager has shown incredible maturity in crunch moments all week and has spoken about wanting to play with freedom. She did just that the last time these two met and it worked wonders. If Andreeva can continue playing in the same vein, another big win could well be on the horizon.

Prediction: Andreeva to win in three sets

