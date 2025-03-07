Indian Wells 2025: Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca preview

Jack Draper at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 13th seed Jack Draper will take on Joao Fonseca in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Draper was supposed to begin his season at the United Cup, though an injury scare caused him to pull out. He arrived at the Australian Open without any matches under his belt this year. He fought his way to the fourth round with three consecutive five-set wins over Mariano Navone, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Aleksandar Vukic.

The Brit finally ran out of gas against Carlos Alcaraz, and retired from their fourth-round showdown after losing the first two sets. He took some time off and returned to action at the Qatar Open. He advanced to his first final of the season following wins over Alexei Popyrin, Christopher O'Connell, Matteo Berrettini, and Jiri Lehecka.

Ad

Andrey Rublev stood between Draper and the title. The latter put up a fight but eventually lost the match in three sets. He later withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships in order to not over extend himself given his prior injury woes.

Fonseca kicked off his run in the California desert against Jacob Fearnley. The teen sensation captured the first set but got completely outplayed in the second set, and could only nab one game for himself in it. The Brazilian youngster took control of the match again in the third set, and beat his opponent 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to make a winning debut at the tournament.

Ad

Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper

-175 +1.5 (-450)

Over 22.5 (-115)

Joao Fonseca +135 -1.5 (+270)

Under 22.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Joao Fonseca at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fonseca's star has risen rapidly this year. He stunned top 10 player Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open, and won his maiden career title at the Argentina Open a few weeks later. He overcame extremely windy conditions and a tricky opponent to make a victorious debut here, something that's going to be a recurring theme this year.

Ad

Draper has competed in only two tournaments this year, and has given a good account of himself in both of them. With all the drama surrounding the speeding up of the surface at the venue, he will be at a disadvantage since he received a first-round bye while Fonseca got to play a match to get a feel for the conditions.

Fonseca may be young but hammers his forehand with the power and precision of a veteran. He's more than capable of matching Draper shot for shot from all corners of the court. However, the Brit himself has improved a lot over the past season, and is unlikely to stumble against his younger rival at this juncture.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback