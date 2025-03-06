After Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz's opposite views on Indian Wells surface drama, Alexander Zverev makes surprising claim

Alexander Zverev remained nonchalant about the drama surrounding the recent surface speed change at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The tournament organizers decided to switch up their hardcourt provider from Plexipave to Laykold starting with this year's edition, in a sudden move that has caught everyone off guard.

Many players have given contrasting opinions about the move. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was left puzzled by the decision to speed up the surface. Daniil Medvedev, who lost to the Spaniard here for the last two years in the final, instead felt that the courts have become slower.

"The court is faster, right? I don't know. Honestly, it's a change that I didn't understand when I saw it," Carlos Alcaraz on the surface speed change.

"I will be honest with you, it's okay, I like Indian Wells, I even like the courts now, but they seem to be almost slower than before, very slow," Daniil Medvedev's thoughts on the surface change.

Zverev was asked to give his thoughts on the matter during his press conference on Wednesday, March 5. He appeared a little surprised to know that there have been some changes as everything felt the same to him even after practicing for four days.

"There is a new surface? Feels the same to me, to be honest. Practiced here for four days, I didn't notice it. Didn't know anything about it," Alexander Zverev said.

A slight tweak of the surface could perhaps improve Zverev's fortunes at Indian Wells. A 62 percent win rate at the venue makes it his least successful Masters 1000 tournament. His best results in the California desert have been quarterfinal appearances in 2021 and 2024. He will now aim to overturn his poor record here.

Alexander Zverev seeking a maiden title at Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexander Zverev fell short of a Grand Slam triumph for the third time in his career after he was soundly beaten by Jannik Sinner in the final of this year's Australian Open. The Italian was then handed a three-month ban stemming from his doping violations last year.

Zverev had a chance to close the gap between him and Sinner in order to have a shot at the No. 1 ranking. However, he barely made an impact at the three tournaments he participated in last month. He was the only top 10 player at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, both clay court tournaments, and bowed out in the quarterfinals.

The German returned to hardcourts at the Mexican Open, where he was upstaged by Learner Tien in the second round. With a 1,000 points up for grabs at Indian Wells, he will be keen to win his first title at the venue and inch closer to the World No. 1 ranking as well. After a first-round bye, he will begin his campaign against Tallon Griekspoor on Friday, March 7.

