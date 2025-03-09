Match Details
Fixture: Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian
Date: March 10, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025
Round: Round of 32
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,693,540
Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian preview
Jasmine Paolini and Jaqueline Cristian will play in the BNP Paribas Round of 32. Sixth seed Paolini beat Iva Jovic in the second round in three sets. She has had a decent start to 2025, with a 7-4 record. She made it to the third round but succumbed in three sets to Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open.
Paolini was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was the defending champion, with an ankle injury. That was just three weeks ago. However, she's shown no signs of discomfort at Indian Wells, even going through a long match against Jovic, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3.
Jaqueline Cristian has had a mixed start to the year. The WTA World No. 25 did well to reach the third round of the Australian Open in January, where she was defeated by Eva Lys in three sets, but since then, she's struggled. She failed to get past the qualifying rounds in Dubai and lost 1-6, 2-6 to Paula Badosa in the second round in Akron.
The Romanian had a good win over Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, her first ever at Indian Wells, and then beat 27th seed Leylah Fernandez to set up the clash with Paolini.
Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head
Paolini and Cristian have played twice on the WTA tour, both on clay. Paolini leads the head-to-head 2-0. The last time they played was in 2019 in Sao Paolo, with Paolini winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian odds
Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian prediction
Jasmine Paolini has the better pedigree and ranking. The World No. 6 reached two Major finals in 2024 (The French Open and Wimbledon), and if she steers clear of injury, she will be hoping to go far in this tournament. The Round of 32 is as far as she's managed at Indian Wells.
The head-to-head between the two is irrelevant as they last played six years ago, and that too only on a clay court. Cristian had her best win of the season defeating Leylah Fernandez in the last round, and she'll likely give Paolini some difficult moments, particularly if the Italian is not fully fit. However, 29-year-old Paolini has the experience and game to progress.
Pick: Jasmine Paolini in three sets.