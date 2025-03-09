Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian preview

Jasmine Paolini and Jaqueline Cristian will play in the BNP Paribas Round of 32. Sixth seed Paolini beat Iva Jovic in the second round in three sets. She has had a decent start to 2025, with a 7-4 record. She made it to the third round but succumbed in three sets to Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open.

Ad

Trending

Paolini was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was the defending champion, with an ankle injury. That was just three weeks ago. However, she's shown no signs of discomfort at Indian Wells, even going through a long match against Jovic, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3.

Jaqueline Cristian has had a mixed start to the year. The WTA World No. 25 did well to reach the third round of the Australian Open in January, where she was defeated by Eva Lys in three sets, but since then, she's struggled. She failed to get past the qualifying rounds in Dubai and lost 1-6, 2-6 to Paula Badosa in the second round in Akron.

Ad

The Romanian had a good win over Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, her first ever at Indian Wells, and then beat 27th seed Leylah Fernandez to set up the clash with Paolini.

Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

Paolini and Cristian have played twice on the WTA tour, both on clay. Paolini leads the head-to-head 2-0. The last time they played was in 2019 in Sao Paolo, with Paolini winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini -400 -2.5 (-305) Over 12.5 (+112) Jaqueline Cristian +300 +2.5 (+210) Over 8.5 (-112)

Ad

Jasmine Paolini v Jaqueline Cristian prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini has the better pedigree and ranking. The World No. 6 reached two Major finals in 2024 (The French Open and Wimbledon), and if she steers clear of injury, she will be hoping to go far in this tournament. The Round of 32 is as far as she's managed at Indian Wells.

Ad

The head-to-head between the two is irrelevant as they last played six years ago, and that too only on a clay court. Cristian had her best win of the season defeating Leylah Fernandez in the last round, and she'll likely give Paolini some difficult moments, particularly if the Italian is not fully fit. However, 29-year-old Paolini has the experience and game to progress.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback