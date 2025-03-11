Indian Wells 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (24) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: March 12, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Paolini of Italy in action against Iva Jovic of the United States in the second round on Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open- Source: Getty

Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini will face Liudmila Samsonova in the women's singles fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, 12 March.

Italy's Paolini edged out World No. 79 Jacqueline Cristian 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the third round and also dropped a set against World No. 157, wildcard Iva Jovic in the second round as she won 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3.

Paolini, the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon finalist, has an 8-4 win-loss record as she has not won three matches consecutively this season yet. The 29-year-old has not reached the quarterfinals at any event in 2025, after suffering disappointing losses at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, and Dubai Open.

Samsonova in action against Daria Kasatkina in the third round on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

On the other hand, 26-year-old Samsonova defeated the 12th seed Daria Kasatkina 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round. She had beaten World No. 491 Caty McNally 7-6(8), 6-4 in the second round.

World No. 25 Samsonova has an 8-6 win-loss record in 2025. Her best result was reaching the semifinals at the Adelaide International, where she lost to the eventual champion Madison Keys.

Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Samsonova leads Paolini 2-0 in their head-to-head record. She won their first meeting in St. Petersburg in the qualifying-round match in 2019 and then defeated her in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open in straight sets.

Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini TBD TBD TBD Liudmila Samsonova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Paolini has an 8-4 win-loss record in Indian Wells. She also lost against Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open last year in three sets. This is her 28th WTA 1000 event. She has reached the quarterfinals of such events three times in her career. She lifted her maiden WTA 1000 trophy last year in Dubai, her breakthrough year.

Samsonova has also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time. In 2022, she was beaten by Petra Martic in the Round of 16 and will hope to reach her fifth WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Samsonova has reached the final of WTA 1000 events two times in her career, at the 2023 Canadian Open and the 2023 Wuhan Open. She could beat Paolini once again, as she registered a big win in her previous match and momentum is on her side. She would also have a psychological edge as she has beaten Paolini two times in the past.

Pick: Samsonova to win in three sets

