Indian Wells 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Jelena Ostapenko vs Wang Xinyu

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Wang Xinyu preview

In Picture: Jelena Ostapenko (Getty)

26th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will look to get his campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open underway as she takes on Wang Xinyu in the second round. Ostapenko did not have a great start to the season, as she won only one match out of the first five she played in the season.

However, the Latvian's best performance came at the Qatar Open, where she reached the final, having beaten the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Ons Jabeur, and Iga Swiatek to reach the final, where she lost 4-6, 3-6 to Amanda Anisimova.

However, Ostapenko's inconsistent run continued, as she lost in the first round of the very next event she played, losing 3-6, 3-6 to Moyuka Uchijima at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Latvian player got an opening-round bye at Indian Wells due to her seeding.

Wang Xinyu could make it past the first round in only one of the first six events she played in 2025. The Chinese player reached the semifinal of the Singapore Open where she lost 3-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Elise Mertens.

At the BNP Paribas Open, Wang entered the event on the back of a three-match losing streak. She had suffered first-round exits at the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai, losing to Elina Avanesyan and Alycia Parks respectively. However, she started off with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Mayar Sheriff in the first round of Indian Wells.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Ostapenko has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Wang. The only time two players met, the Latvian won 6-1, 6-4 at the 2022 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko TBD TBD TBD Wang Xinyu TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Ostapenko has a 56 percent win record on hard courts. The Latvian player has reached eleven finals on the surface, winning five titles. Her last title on the surface came last year, when she won the Linz Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wang has yet to win a singles title on the Tour, but she has four doubles titles to her name, including a Major title at the 2023 French Open. The Chinese player has a good record on hard courts on the ITF circuit, winning six titles from nine finals.

Ostapenko's form has been volatile this year, but the Latvian should be able to win the match against Wang and advance to the next round.

Pick- Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

