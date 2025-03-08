Indian Wells 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (20) Arthur Fils

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 9, 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Fils preview

Arthur Fils looking to reach 4R at Indian Wells for the first time | Image Source: Getty

15th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will face 20th-seeded Arthur Fils in the third round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Sunday (March 9).

Musetti has had a slow start to his season on the ATP Tour this year, compiling a measly 5-2 win/loss record thus far. That said, it is pertinent to note that the Italian struggled with a calf injury at the beginning of his Latin American claycourt campaign in February, which forced him to retire from the quarterfinals of the Argentine Open, and miss the Rio Open as well.

Having received a first-round Bye in Indian Wells, the World No. 16 was rusty in his opener against Roman Safiullin but ultimately took the 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 win in two hours and 43 minutes to reach the third round. The 23-year-old's next opponent, Fils, has also struggled with results and injury in 2025.

The World No. 21 threw in the towel while trailing fellow countryman Ugo Humbert by two sets to one at the Australian Open citing an ankle injury. Although the Frenchman achieved a career-high ranking of 19 after the tournament, he hasn't made a dent in the men's tour since then.

The 20-year-old also received a first-round Bye at the 1000-level event in Palm Springs. He was playing as good as ever in the second round though, beating Canada's Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Musetti and Fils will each be eager to record their career-best showing in Indian Wells when they face off. While the Italian finally made it to the third round in his fourth career appearance at the tournament last year, the Frenchman also reached the third round in his lone outing in the Californian desert.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Musetti leads Fils 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The World No. 16 beat his younger rival in the Round of 32 of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Arthur Fils -130 -1.5 (+210) Over 22.5 (-115) Lorenzo Musetti +100 +1.5 (-325) Under 22.5 (-125)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Arthur Fils prediction

Lorenzo Musetti hits a forehand in Buenos Aires | Image Source: Getty

Musetti has improved his attacking game a lot over the last few years. While the Italian was previously known for his world-class single-handed backhand, he has now developed a stable, high top-spin forehand that helps him get on top of baseline exchanges. Moreover, he has a deadly running forehand that can bring him back from the dead in any rally.

Fils, meanwhile, is currently one of the most explosive players on the ATP Tour. The Frenchman can hit his forehand deep and heavy in any corner of the court. He also has a reliable first serve that more often than not delivers during crucial junctures of a match.

Their third-round match is likely to go down the wire considering how talented both players are. That said, Musetti did endure a tough break in February due to injury, which makes him less match-ready than his younger opponent, thereby giving the 20th seed a slight edge at reaching the second week of this year's Indian Wells Masters.

Pick: Fils to win in three sets.

