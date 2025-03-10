Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Arthur Fils

Date: March 12, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Marcos Giron vs Arthur Fils preview

Marcos Giron at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Home favourite Marcos Giron will clash against France’s Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Giron, ranked World No. 48, earned his spot in the round of 16 after a comeback win against 26th seed Alexei Popyrin in the third round. The American lost a tightly contested first set 5-7 but was clinical in winning the next two 6-3, 6-3. The way Giron salvaged break points under pressure was the highlight of the match, saving 14 out of 15.

This is the farthest Giron has come at the Indian Wells in his five attempts in the main draw. In the first round, he came over Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets. The 31-year-old caused an upset in the second round, defeating the fourth seed Casper Ruud in three sets 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2.

Arthur Fils, on the other hand, is one of the most exciting young prospects on the ATP Tour. The 20-year-old Frenchman, who is currently ranked World No. 21, also reached the fourth round in a similar fashion to Giron. He defeated Lorenzo Musseti in three sets after being one down 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. Fils smoked 34 winners and attempted 20 net shots from which he won 16.

The Frenchman received a first-round bye due to his ranking. The 20th seed conquered Gabriel Diallo of Canada in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. This is just the second stint of his career at Indian Wells. He has improved his performances from last time, reaching the fourth round compared to the third round last year.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the other matchup in the quarterfinals. The other matchup is between 10th seed Tommy Paul and 5th seed Daniil Medvedev.

Marcos Giron vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Marcos Giron and Arthur Fils on the ATP Tour. Their head-to-head record thus stands at 0-0.

Marcos Giron vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron TBD TBD TBD Arthur Fils TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Marcos Giron vs Arthur Fils prediction

Arthur Fils at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

This fourth-round clash at Indian Wells presents an intriguing prospect as the 31-year-old home favourite locks horns against the 20-year-old young blood Arthur Fils.

Giron is very much familiar with the Californian hardcourts, which even helped him beat Casper Ruud in the second round. The experience can come in handy in this matchup, where Fils is relatively newer at Indian Wells. His defense abilities will be put to test against Fils’ aggression.

Fils will look to hit a lot of winners and finish the points quickly either by going to the net or from the baseline. If he manages to control his unforced error percentage, his fearless approach gives him a certain edge over Giron.

Considering Giron’s defensive abilities and home crowd support, the match is likely to be close but the youngster's firepower may ultimately prove too much for Giron.

Pick: Arthur Fils to win in three sets.

