Indian Wells 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Marta Kostyuk vs Caroline Dolehide

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Marta Kostyuk vs Caroline Dolehide preview

2019 Australian Open Qualifying - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Caroline Dolehide will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday.

Dolehide, the World No. 73, has had a decent start to 2025. She reached the quarterfinals at ATX Open in Austin, losing to Greet Minnen in straight sets. She made it to the second rounds in Cluj-Napoca, Singapore and the Australian Open.

She has been on tour for eight years but is yet to win a tour title or progress beyond the second round of a Major. With a 5-4 record this season, her quarterfinal appearance at the ATX less than a week ago stands out. Dolehide beat Eva Lys in straight sets in the second round at Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk has also started 2025 well, with seven wins in 13 matches, including reaching the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open. She lost to Paula Badosa in three sets at the Australian Open in January. The Ukrainian enters Indian Wells following an early exit at Merida Open where she lost 4-6, 6-7(6) to Daria Saville in a gruelling two-hour match.

Kostyuk's run in Doha, during which she beat Coco Gauff in straight sets, appeared to suggest great things in 2025. While her performances in Dubai and Mexico have stunted her progress, Kostyuk beat Robin Montgomery reasonably comfortably in the second round, 6-1, 6-3 to set up her clash with Dolehide.

Marta Kostyuk vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

Kostyuk and Dolehide have competed once on the WTA tour. They played at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha in 2024, with Kostyuk emerging with a convincing 6-3, 7-5 win.

Marta Kostyuk vs Caroline Dolehide odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk -345 -6.5 (+240) Over 12.5 (+102) Caroline Dolehide +260 +6.5 (-345) Over 9.5 (-108)

Odds via BetMGM

Marta Kostyuk vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Transylvania Open 2025 - WTA 250 Tournament - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Marta Kostyuk went deep into the tournament last year, only losing to world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 2-6, 1-6 in the semifinal. The 22-year-old Ukrainian swept Montgomery aside in the last round, and her all-court game is ideally suited to Indian Wells. If she can replicate the form she showed in Doha, she'll be difficult to beat.

Meanwhile, Dolehide is in good form and has had an encouraging start to the year. However, Kostyuk's current WTA ranking of 19 is justified and her all-round game should be enough to get past Dolehide. Their match in Qatar at the beginning of 2024 was a one-sided affair, and there's nothing to suggest this encounter will be any different.

Pick: Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

