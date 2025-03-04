Indian Wells 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Anna Blinkova

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

McCartney Kessler vs Anna Blinkova preview

McCartney Kessler at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

McCartney Kessler will square off against Anna Blinkova in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Kessler went out in the second round of the Brisbane International, her first tournament of the season. She was the last woman left standing at the Hobart International, where she beat Elise Mertens in the final to win her second career title. She couldn't sustain this momentum at the Australian Open, and was knocked out in the first round.

While Kessler managed to qualify for the Abu Dhabi Open, she lost to compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in the first round. Ons Jabeur sent her packing in the first round of the Qatar Open after that. She bounced back in style with a win over Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The latter had just won the Qatar Open a couple of days prior to their match. Kessler then scored the biggest win of her career by beating World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the second round. Her run came to an end at the hands of Karolina Muchova in the next round. She continued her good run of form at last week's ATX Open, where she went down to Jessica Pegula in the final.

Blinkova reached the second round of her first three tournaments this year, including the Australian Open. She tallied back-to-back wins to make the quarterfinals of the Linz Open, where she was beaten by Clara Tauson. She bowed out in the second round of the Transylvania Open a week later, and recently made the quarterfinals of the ATX Open.

McCartney Kessler vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

McCartney Kessler vs Anna Blinkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler -190 +1.5 (-475) Over 20.5 (-140) Anna Blinkova +145 -1.5 (+280) Under 20.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

McCartney Kessler vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Anna Blinkova at the Transylvania Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kessler has been on a roll over the past few weeks. After a couple of impressive wins over Anisimova and Gauff in Dubai, she finished as the runner-up to Pegula at the ATX Open. However, whenever she has made the final of a WTA 250 tournament in the past, she has immediately lost in the first round of her next tournament.

It happened when Kessler won her maiden title in Cleveland last year, and then she lost in the first round of the US Open. It happened more recently when she crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open after winning the title in Hobart.

Blinkova has a 6-0 record in first-round matches this year, though she's 1-4 against top 50 opponents. Kessler has a 4-3 record in opening-round contests this year. She has momentum on her side yet again, and if she's able to capitalize on it, then she has the potential to one-up the Russian.

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in three sets.

