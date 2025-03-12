Indian Wells 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Mirra Andreeva vs (23) Elina Svitolina

Date: March 13, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina preview

Mirra Andreeva celebrates defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles fourth round on Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Ninth seed Mirra Andreeva will face 23rd seed Elina Svitolina in the women's singles quarterfinals of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday, March 13.

Mirra Andreeva, all of 17, stunned the seventh seed Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. She now has a winning streak of nine matches, which started in Dubai.

The teenager defeated Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Clara Tauson to win the Dubai Open title and now she has beaten Clara Tauson and Elena Rybakina again in Indian Wells. She could also set up a meeting with Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells if Andreeva gets the better of Svitolina and Iga Swiatek beats Qinwen Zheng in her quarterfinal match.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Svitolina stunned the fourth seed Jessica Pegula 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. The Ukrainian also knocked out the 14th seed Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-4 in the third round.

World No. 23 Svitolina has a 9-4 win-loss record in 2025. Her best performance came at the Australian Open, where she stunned the fourth seed Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the third round en route to the quarterfinals.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating Jessica Pegula of the United States in the fourth round on Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina have never faced each other before. So their head-to-head is currently locked at 0-0.

Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina odds

(Odds will be updated once available)

Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Mirra Andreeva started this season as World No. 16 and her target was to break into the top 10. She is No. 9 in the live WTA Rankings and could reach her new career high ranking of No. 8 if she wins the quarterfinal match against Svitolina and Qinwen Zheng loses to Iga Swiatek.

Andreeva has a 10-1 record in the WTA 1000 events this year, which tells a lot about the form she is in. She would also be the favorite to win against Elina Svitolina, who has not reached the semifinal of any WTA 1000 since the 2021 Miami Open.

Elina Svitolina, who has reached the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 event for the first time since becoming a mother, has a 17-10 win-loss record in Indian Wells. Her best result in Indian Wells came in 2019, when she defeated Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova to reach the semifinals.

Svitolina is at 21st place in the live WTA Rankings and a win against Andreeva would guarantee that she would be back in the top 20 for the first time since May 2024, but considering the current form of Andreeva, it looks difficult.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets

