Mirra Andreeva has emerged victorious against Elena Rybakina in dominant fashion in the fourth round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The young Russian's stellar performance has drawn strong reactions from tennis fans.

Andreeva recently won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals. The duo set up a highly anticipated rematch at Indian Wells, with the 17-year-old producing a clinical performance to claim a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour. She also extended her win streak to nine matches.

Fans were impressed by Mirra Andreeva's impressive display against Elena Rybakina, lavishing praise on the Russian for "dominating" the World No. 7 with ease.

"The bullying that went on in this match should get Mirra called to the principal’s office," one fan posted.

"Casually dominated the #7 ranked player on the tour," another fan chimed in.

"It’s actually scary how good Andreeva is playing. She’s playing like a seasoned vet at 17 yrs old. Unbelievable play tonight," a fan shared.

"17, and she's cooking a grand slam champion that easily. What a talent," said another.

Meanwhile, others expressed frustration with Rybakina's "poor performance" and lack of fight during the contest. One fan also lamented the perceived "regression" in the Kazakh's level of play.

"Good for Andreeva. Officially off Rybakina train - no signs of improvement & just poor performance, poor game plan, poor adjustment to conditions, poss poor coaching - just poor. Sad bc she is wasting her young years when she could be winning like crazy with her body & talent," one fan commented.

"0 fight from Ryba. That was really pathetic from her end. 6-1 6-2 is insanely bad," another fan wrote.

"All props to Mirra. But Elena Rybakina was straight awful," a fan argued.

"As an Elena fan I don’t even know what to say. It’s sad to see she’s regressing. Mirra was amazing tho. She’s a monster," said yet another.

Mirra Andreeva makes her feelings known after beating Elena Rybakina in Indian Wells 4R

Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina - Source: Getty

During her on-court interview, Mirra Andreeva opened up about anticipating a formidable match against 2023 Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina in their blockbuster fourth-round clash. The Russian also disclosed that she tapped into a "great mindset" and depended on her fighting spirit to deliver the remarkable performance.

"I knew that the match is gonna be incredibly tough because she’s (Elena Rybakina) won a tournament here. I think that she feels very comfortable playing on this court so I just kind of found great mindset for this match and I just tried to fight for a bit more points," Andreeva said.

"I was so excited to play tonight, I don’t know for which reason but sometimes it happens so I guess with all the courage I just went on court and tried to show the best level of tennis," she added.

Following her win over Rybakina, Andreeva will square off against Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. Svitolina defeated Jessica Pegula 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round to set up an exciting clash with the 17-year-old.

If Mirra Andreeva triumphs over the Ukrainian in their first tour-level meeting, she will face Iga Swiatek or Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals at Indian Wells.

