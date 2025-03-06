Indian Wells 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, ninth seed Mirra Andreeva will take on Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Andreeva started the season with a semifinal showing in Brisbane, going down to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. She advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second year in a row, and lost to Sabalenka yet again.

The Middle East swing started on a disappointing note for Andreeva as she was stunned by Rebecca Sramkova in the second round of the Qatar Open. She commenced her run at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a comfortable win over Elina Avanesyan.

Andreeva ousted Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns in straight sets to make the last eight. She beat Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals, and then survived a three-set tussle against Elena Rybakina to book her spot in the final of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time. She was up against Clara Tauson in the summit clash, and beat her 7-6 (1), 6-1 to win the biggest title of her career.

Gracheva was up against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round here. The latter overcame a tough challenge from her opponent to capture the opening set. The match was level at one-set apiece after the French player struck back to take the second set.

Gracheva led by a break twice in the third set only for Kvitova to get back on serve. However, the former put an end to the latter's resurgence as she bagged the last three games of the match for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

Andreeva leads Gracheva 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's French Open in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva





Varvara Gracheva







(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Varvara Gracheva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva's triumph in Dubai helped her crack the top 10 of the WTA rankings, though she has been pushed out of the region since then. She also became the youngest woman to win a WTA 1000 title at the age of 17 years. She has compiled a 13-3 record so far this year.

Gracheva did well enough to stage a comeback against Kvitova to begin her Indian Wells campaign with a hard-fought win. She improved her record to 3-4 this year with the win.

Andreeva got the better of Gracheva when they crossed paths at the French Open a year ago, their only prior contest so far. The latter has also lost her last six matches against top 20 players, and given her form this year, she's unlikely to snap that streak against the Russian teen.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

