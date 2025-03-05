Indian Wells 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio preview

Naomi Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka will take on Camilo Osorio in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open. Whoever wins, will face 22nd seed Clara Tauson in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

Osaka has had a promising start to the 2025 season, with injuriess hampering her campaigns in both of the tournaments she has competed in so far. The Japanese reached the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland before retiring due to an abdominal injury.

After this, she competed at the Australian Open and reached the third round after wins over Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova. Here, Osaka faced Belinda Bencic and retired once again due to an abdominal issue. The Japanese did not play in any of the middle-east tournaments and Indian Wells will be her first competition in over a month.

Camila Osorio has won four out of seven matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Singapore Tennis Open, where she was seeded sixth. The Colombian entered the WTA 250 event after successive second-round exits at the Hobart International and the Australian Open.

Osorio started with a hard-fought 6-1, 6-7(0), 6-3 win over Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with Dominika Salkova. The Colombian found herself a set down but produced a fine comeback to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals. Here, she lost 4-6, 2-6 to second seed and eventual champion Elise Mertens.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Osaka won the only prior encounter between the two, beating Osorio 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-130) Camila Osorio +210 +1.5 (-130) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio prediction

Osaka will enter the match as the favorite to win considering her performances to begin 2025, not to forget that Osorio is yet to register a main-draw win in Indian Wells.

The Japanese's serve has become a formidable weapon of hers and it fetched her 21 aces at the Australian Open, where she also won 79 out of 108 points on it (73.2%). During the tournament, she also produced 79 winners, which was slightly higher than her unforced error tally of 74.

Osaka is a powerful hitter and will look to play aggressively and put Osorio on the back foot from the start. The Japanese has also looked a lot more composed on court in recent times.

While Osorio served 12 aces during her last tournament in Singapore, her first-serve numbers were far from impressive, as she won just 84 out of 137 points (61.3%). The Colombian also produced 19 unforced errors, 11 of which came in her quarterfinal defeat alone, and she will have to be careful not to serve too many of those against Osaka.

Osorio has a defensive playing style and is capable of drawing out points for a long period. Her stamina and high rally tolerance will come in handy while dealing with Naomi Osaka.

However, given the Japanese's intensity and her relatively better run of form, she should be able to come out on top and reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

