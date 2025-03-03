Indian Wells 2025 qualifying: Michael Mmoh vs Billy Harris preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Michael Mmoh vs (14) Billy Harris

Date: March 3, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $13,042,410

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Michael Mmoh vs Billy Harris preview

In Picture: Michael Mmoh (Getty)

The first qualifying rounds at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will feature a clash between home favorite Michael Mmoh and 14th seed Billy Harris. Mmoh has not played many matches on the main Tour this season, with the BNP Paribas Open being his third event of the season. He has played at Challenger events but failed to make it past the second round.

Ad

Trending

However, Mmoh has shown some good form in qualifiers. The American player qualified for the main draws in his home events in Delray Beach and Dallas. In the main draw, he could not go past the second round. He lost to Casper Ruud 1-6, 4-6 in Dallas and had to retire in his match against Alex Michelsen at Delray Beach.

On the other hand, Harris did not have a great start to the 2025 season, losing all three singles matches at the United Cup. He lost in the final qualifying round at the Australian Open and both singles matches at the Davis Cup, which were in Great Britain's tie against Japan.

Ad

However, Harris had a good phase in India, where he had decent results in Challenger events. He reached the semifinals at the Chennai Challenger, losing 6-7 (5), 6-7 (2) against Michael Ymer. He then reached the final of the New Delhi Challenger, where he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Kyrian Jacquet. He also had a decent run at the Bengaluru Challenger, reaching the semifinal as a qualifier.

Michael Mmoh vs Billy Harris head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Ad

Michael Mmoh vs Billy Harris odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Michael Mmoh TBD TBD TBD Billy Harris TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Michael Mmoh vs Billy Harris prediction

Micahel Mmoh has yet to put in any meaningful performance on the ATP Tour. The American player has a decent record on the Challenger Tour, winning seven hard-court titles. However, the last home final came in 2023, and the last title was in 2022. He does not have a good record in Indian Wells as he has yet to qualify for the main draw here.

Ad

Harris has just started on the Tour, and the Brit has not won any titles on the Main Tour or the Challenger Tour. He has won five titles on the ITF circuit, two of which have come on the hard courts.

Harris is the seeded player and is coming into this match on the back of a hot streak of performances at the Challenger level. The Brit will be the favorite to move on to the next round of qualifying.

Pick: Harris to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback