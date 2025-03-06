Indian Wells 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Tsitsipas usually has a good time in the southern hemisphere at the start of the season but that wasn't the case this year. He won only one of his two singles matches at the United Cup as he and his fellow Greeks were bundled out in the group stage. He also crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open, his earliest exit from the tournament since he lost at the same stage in 2018.

Tsitsipas tallied back-to-back wins for the first time this year in Rotterdam to reach the last eight. He was expected to beat qualifier Mattia Bellucci but lost to him in straight sets. This was followed by a first-round exit from the Qatar Open. Just when it looked like he was in a freefall, he bounced back with a title-winning run in Dubai, his first at the ATP 500 level. He beat the likes of Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime to lift the winner's trophy.

Seyboth Wild was up against Alexandre Muller in his opener here. The Frenchman put himself in the driver's seat after clinching the first set. The Brazilian commenced his comeback by going 2-0 up to start the second set. However, he stumbled while trying to close out the set at 5-4, and even blew a set point.

Nevertheless, Seyboth Wild nabbed the next two games to clinch the set. He squandered his lead in the third set as well, and it almost cost him the match. He fended off two match points on his serve at 5-4 and managed to force a tie-break later on. He came out on top to score a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6) win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Seyboth Wild 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the European Open 2024 in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas

-450 +1.5 (-1400)

Over 21.5 (-150)

Thiago Seyboth Wild +320 -1.5 (+550)

Under 21.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild prediction

Thiago Seyboth Wild at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seyboth Wild's grit was on full display as he saved a couple of match points during his win over Muller in the first round. He improved his record for the season to 3-5, and it marked his first win on hardcourts this year. However, his journey is likely to conclude in the next round.

Having won the title in Dubai before his arrival here, Tsitsipas will be brimming with confidence. After some early losses during the first few weeks of the season, his game was firing on all cylinders during his title-winning run.

Seyboth Wild also has a 1-6 record against top 10 players and has never won against them on hardcourts. The resurgent Tsitsipas should be able to send the Brazilian on his way back home if he maintains his level.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

