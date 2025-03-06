Indian Wells 2025: Tommy Paul vs Tristan Boyer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul (10) vs Tristan Boyer

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Tommy Paul vs Tristan Boyer preview

Paul plays a shot against Denis Shapovalov in the Men's Singles Semifinals match during day six of the 2025 Dallas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 11 Tommy Paul will face his compatriot Tristan Boyer in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Friday, 07 March.

Paul, 10th seed, received a bye in the first round and has a 10-3 win-loss record in 2025. The American player has not lost any match before the quarterfinal stage this year as he started the season by reaching the semifinal in Adelaide.

Paul also reached the quarterfinal of men's singles at the Australian Open, where he was beaten by the eventual finalist, Alexander Zverev. He was stunned by Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal of the Dallas Open and withdrew from his second-round match at the Mexican Open to an illness.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Boyer edged World No. 64 Aleksandar Vukic in a thrilling battle 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the first round of the 2025 Indian Wells. He was 2-4 down in the third set and made a comeback to win his first ATP Masters 1000 match.

Earlier this year, Boyer qualified for the Australian Open and defeated World No. 96 Federico Coria in five sets 6-3, 6-7(3), 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to earn his maiden Grand Slam main draw win, but then lost to World No. 8 Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

Tristan Boyer of the United States plays a forehand in his match against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul vs Tristan Boyer head-to-head

It will be the first meeting between Paul and Boyer.

Tommy Paul vs Tristan Boyer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Tommy Paul TBD TBD TBD Tristan Boyer TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Tommy Paul vs Tristan Boyer prediction

Tommy Paul reached the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open in 2024 and took the first set 6-1 against Daniil Medvedev before losing the next two sets 6-7(3), 6-2.

He calls it one of his favorite tournaments, as he has beaten Top 10 players Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in Indian Wells in the past. He has reached the semifinals of the Masters 1000 events three times, but is yet to reach any final.

Boyer made his qualifying stage debut in Indian Wells seven years back and lost the first round. He is World No. 110 in the current men's singles rankings, and a win against Paul could help him reach his career high ranking.

The Californian has won three Challenger titles, and all of them were on clay court, so he would be hoping to break into the Top 100 before the clay court season, as it will help him in direct qualifications in the big tournaments.

Even if Boyer manages to win a set against Paul, it would be a big boost for him, but considering the current form of the World No. 11, it looks like he will win in straight sets.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets

