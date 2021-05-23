Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Andrea Lazaro Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Bianca Andreescu vs (Q) Andrea Lazaro Garcia

Date: 24 May 2021

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 pm local time, 10.30 am GMT, 6.30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Bianca Andreescu vs Andrea Lazaro Garcia preview

World No. 7 Bianca Andreescu will return to clay for the first time since the 2019 French Open on Monday when she takes on Spanish qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round of the 2021 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old Canadian is making a delayed start to her claycourt campaign after a positive COVID-19 test prevented her from playing in the Madrid Open and quarantine protocols forced her to pull out of the Italian Open.

Andreescu recently confirmed that she has shaken off her injury concerns and is looking forward to making a mark in Strasbourg, where she is the top seed.

Andrea Lazaro Garcia, meanwhile, is a largely unknown quantity on the women's circuit. The 26-year-old Spaniard has a singles ranking of 283 and will be making her main draw debut in Strasbourg.

¡¡Andrea Lázaro se clasifica para su primer cuadro principal WTA!! 💪🏻 En el WTA 250 de 🇫🇷 Estrasburgo, ha vencido a 🇫🇷 Jessika Ponchet 7-6(4) 1-6 6-3 👏🏻👏🏻



📸 @WTA_Strasbourg pic.twitter.com/b77PzCfauZ — Luis (@lu_tenis) May 23, 2021

Lazaro Garcia has done particularly well this week, defeating Ulrikke Eikkeri and Jessika Ponchet to qualify for the main draw.

Bianca Andreescu vs Andrea Lazaro Garcia head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Strasbourg will be the first meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Andrea Lazaro Garcia, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Andrea Lazaro Garcia prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the Miami Open

There is a clear gulf in class between Bianca Andreescu and Andrea Lazaro Garcia, however, the Spaniard will fancy her chances given the Canadian's lack of match practice on this surface.

Lazaro Garcia's results on clay haven't been spectacular; she has lost four of her eight matches on the surface and has not beaten a top 100 opponent since September last year.

Bianca Andreescu has the weapons to do well on clay. The Canadian is a brilliant mover and has a plethora of shots at her disposal with which she can dictate proceedings. She will be eager to make a deep run and get some momentum ahead of Roland Garros.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

Bianca Andreescu looking for matches in Strasbourg - https://t.co/yxRHK5i4mZ pic.twitter.com/RELsP86tNh — UbiTennis (@UbiTennisEng) May 23, 2021