Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Maryna Zanevska preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Bianca Andreescu vs (Q) Maryna Zanevska

Date: 25 May 2021

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Bianca Andreescu vs Maryna Zanevska preview

Top seed Bianca Andreescu made short work of Andrea Lazaro Garcia in her first-round match at the 2021 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Monday. Andreescu won 6-1, 6-2 in just 61 minutes to set up a second-round clash against another qualifier - Maryna Zanevska.

Andreescu began the match by breaking her lower-ranked opponent, after which she quickly built up a sizeable lead. The Canadian didn't seem to be lacking in rhythm on clay despite this being her first match on the surface since the 2019 French Open.

Bianca Andreescu back on clay after almost two years.



6-1, 6-2 over #279 Lazaro Garcia to reach the 2nd round in Strasbourg. pic.twitter.com/LVENCIrc23 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 24, 2021

The only time Andreescu faced any kind of trouble was in the third game of the second set. The 20-year-old coughed up three double faults in that game to give her Spaniard counterpart a look at breaking serve.

However, some timely first serves ensured that Andreescu managed to stave off the threat. The Canadian didn't get broken even once in the match, and won 84% of the points on her first serve. But she was considerably less efficient with her second serve, as she managed to win just 40% of the points played on it.

Overall, Andreescu would be mighty pleased with the groundstrokes and movement she showcased on Monday. The Canadian youngster was able to take the racket out of Lazaro Garcia's hands on numerous occasions with her raw power.

Next up for her is Belgium's Maryna Zanevska, who beat Yulia Hatouka 6-2, 6-1 in her first-round match on Monday. Zanevska is ranked 259th in the world but is on a three-match winning streak in Strasbourg, having come through a couple of qualifying rounds before beating Hatouka.

Bianca Andreescu vs Maryna Zanevska head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu and Maryna Zanevska are yet to face each other on tour, which is why their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Maryna Zanevska prediction

Maryna Zanevska

While Maryna Zanevska is not a world-beater, she will likely be a tougher opponent for Bianca Andreescu than Andrea Lazaro Garcia.

Zanevska is quite experienced on clay and has four WTA finals on the surface, albeit in doubles. The 27-year-old was also a junior French Open champion in doubles, suggesting that her foundation on clay is very strong.

That said, Andreescu played some of her best tennis on Monday and was particularly destructive with her serve and forehand. Her power and variety make her a difficult opponent for most, and Zanevska is unlikely to find a way past the Canadian.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.