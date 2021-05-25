Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021: Shelby Rogers vs Jule Niemeier preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Shelby Rogers vs (Q) Jule Niemeier

Date: 26 May 2021

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 5:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm GMT, 11:30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Shelby Rogers vs Jule Niemeier preview

Seventh seed Shelby Rogers will take on German qualifier Jule Niemeier on Wednesday with a spot in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg up for grabs.

Shelby Rogers has failed to make much of an impact on the circuit apart from a couple of quarterfinal appearances in Melbourne at the start of the year. The American made the last eight only once in her next six events and arrived in Strasbourg with a three-match losing streak in tow.

The start to her campaign was far from straightforward as Rogers battled for three hours and 24 minutes to secure a 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-5 win over compatriot Christina McHale.

The result would have done a lot to boost Rogers' confidence and she would be eager to kick on when she meets the unheralded Niemeier.

Jule Niemeier

Dortmund-born Jule Niemeier isn't a regular on the WTA circuit. With a ranking of 216, the 21-year-old mostly plies her trade in the lower rungs of the women's tour, where she has established a stellar record.

The German, who loves playing on clay, made the quarterfinals of three events this year, with her best result coming at a $25,000 tournament in Prague, where she won the title as a qualifier.

Niemeier has brought that form into Strasbourg this week, battling into the second round after coming through qualifying. She staved off a stiff challenge from senior compatriot Andrea Petkovic to book her place in the main draw and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow qualifier Diane Perry.

Shelby Rogers vs Jule Niemeier head-to-head

Shelby Rogers and Jule Niemeier have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Shelby Rogers vs Jule Niemeier prediction

Shelby Rogers

By dint of her ranking and experience, Shelby Rogers is the heavy favorite to come through this match. The American is consistent from the baseline and has the ability to finish points at the net when required. Her swiftness and movement are also assets on this surface.

Both the finals that Rogers has reached on the WTA Tour have come on clay and she also made the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2016.

The only weakness in her game is her serve. Rogers committed as many as 11 double faults in her opener against McHale, an area she needs to address if she hopes to make a deep run at Strasbourg.

What will work in Rogers' favor, even if she suffers jitters on her serve, is her opponent's lack of experience at the highest level. However, Niemeier will be more accustomed to the conditions, having already played three matches in Strasbourg. The German was rock-solid on serve in her first-round clash with Perry, winning 80% of her first-serve points.

[Court Central] Victoire de Jule Niemeier 🇩🇪 6-4, 6-3 contre Diane Parry 🇫🇷 qui lui assure ainsi une place en 1/8e de finale des #IS21



Mais ce n’est pas terminé pour la Française car nous la retrouverons en double cette après midi avec sa partenaire Clara Burel sur le Court 1 pic.twitter.com/oVe7LdtdEC — Internationaux de Strasbourg (@WTA_Strasbourg) May 25, 2021

She will need another similar serving display to stand a chance against the American. Although Niemeier might offer some resistance at the start, Rogers should have enough firepower to take the win.

Prediction: Shelby Rogers to win in straight sets.