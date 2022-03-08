Is an American Renaissance in Indian Wells coming? Remembering the last American players who won here last

The Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, is one of the nine Masters tournaments on the calendar. Despite the tournament being organized in the United States, it last witnessed an American player as its champion way back in 2001.

Andre Agassi and Serena Williams were the last American players to lift the title at Indian Wells. Interestingly, both of them won it in the same year i.e. in 2001 when Agassi defeated his fellow counterpart and 14-time Grand Slam champion, Pete Sampras, in the finals, while Serena battled past Kim Clijsters to clinch her second title in Indian Wells.

TenisHaberleri @SadeceTenis Yıl 2001. Indian Wells finali... Andre Agassi & Pete Sampras http://t.co/jiC7ZxwN6U Yıl 2001. Indian Wells finali... Andre Agassi & Pete Sampras http://t.co/jiC7ZxwN6U

Agassi led a fabulous campaign in Indian Wells in 2001, crushing the likes of Tommy Haas (who is now the tournament director at Indian Wells), Lleyton Hewitt, and Pete Sampras en route to his title. Similarly, Serena too showed some excellent skills on the court, handily beating Magdalena Maleeva, Lindsay Davenport, Kim Clijsters, and others to achieve glory in Indian Wells.

Luis. @serenapower_ On this day in 2001



19-year-old beating Kim Clijsters (and the crowd) 4-6 6-4 6-2. On this day in 200119-year-old @serenawilliams won her 2nd Indian Wellsbeating Kim Clijsters (and the crowd) 4-6 6-4 6-2. 📆 On this day in 2001 19-year-old @serenawilliams won her 2nd Indian Wells 🏆 beating Kim Clijsters (and the crowd) 4-6 6-4 6-2. https://t.co/sfzk4VYlJd

However, what was supposed to be the dawn of American dominance in Indian Wells proved to be a halting point as since 2001, no American player has been able to emerge as the winner in the California desert.

Although America's John Isner, Mardy Fish, and James Blake made it to the finals of the Masters tournament in 2012, 2008, and 2006 respectively, they all failed to end up on the winning side. Similarly, since Williams' glory on the WTA circuit, Lindsay Davenport, a former American player, reached three back-to-back finals in Indian Wells in 2003, 2004, and 2005 but couldn't get her hands on the title.

Match Point Podcast 🎙🎾 @MPTenisPodcast

⠀

Roger would triumph for the 4th time in Indian Wells after denying John his first ever M1000 title in straight sets. Indian Wells Champion 2012Roger #Federer would triumph for the 4th time in Indian Wellsafter denying John #Isner his first ever M1000 title in straight sets. Indian Wells Champion 2012 🇺🇸🏆⠀Roger #Federer🇨🇭would triumph for the 4th time in Indian Wells 🇺🇸 after denying John #Isner 🇺🇸 his first ever M1000 title in straight sets. https://t.co/bnIoDgLptM

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis Kim Clijsters wins the "Sunshine Double" in 2005



Indian Wells Final: Clijsters, unseeded, def. (1)Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 4-6, 6-2



Miami Final: Clijsters, unseeded again, def. (2)Maria Sharapova 6-3, 7-5



She became just the 2nd woman ever to achieve this, after Steffi Graf Kim Clijsters wins the "Sunshine Double" in 2005Indian Wells Final: Clijsters, unseeded, def. (1)Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 4-6, 6-2Miami Final: Clijsters, unseeded again, def. (2)Maria Sharapova 6-3, 7-5She became just the 2nd woman ever to achieve this, after Steffi Graf https://t.co/0gD0kimqM8

Another reason for the prolonged American drought is the non-availability of both Venus and Serena Williams from the event, who boycotted the tournament from 2002 to 2014. Despite winning the title in 2001, Serena was booed by the crowd amid speculations of match fixing since her sister Venus, who was supposed to play against her in the semi-finals, withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

While Serena returned to Indian Wells in 2015, Venus made a comeback at the tournament the following year. Intriguingly, Serena even managed to reach the finals in 2016 but lost to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets.

NBC Los Angeles @NBCLA Booed at Indian Wells as a teen, Serena Williams ended her 14-year boycott of the tournament 4.nbcla.com/1x1sfCp http://t.co/rmlOWWksYY Booed at Indian Wells as a teen, Serena Williams ended her 14-year boycott of the tournament 4.nbcla.com/1x1sfCp http://t.co/rmlOWWksYY

wta @WTA

2nd @BNPParibasOpen title



@Vika7 Azarenka conquers Indian Wells--> 2nd title of 20162nd @BNPParibasOpen title@Vika7 Azarenka conquers Indian Wells--> wtatenn.is/bz6TSV 2nd title of 2016 ✅2nd @BNPParibasOpen title ✅@Vika7 Azarenka conquers Indian Wells--> wtatenn.is/bz6TSV https://t.co/D5PCWsy1vj

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, and Reilly Opelka are the key American players at the Indian Wells

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff at the National Bank Open 2021

Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz, the two top-seeded American players at the Indian Wells Masters 2022, could end America's 21-year drought this year. Both players are top-20 seeds in the tournament.

Fritz was a semi-finalist at the Masters tournament last year and will look to improve on his results. Meanwhile, Opelka is currently enjoying red hot form on the ATP tour, having recently won the Dallas Open and reached the finals at the Delray Beach Open.

ATP Tour @atptour After winning his third tour-level title at the Dallas Open, @ReillyOpelka jumps into the Top 20 After winning his third tour-level title at the Dallas Open, @ReillyOpelka jumps into the Top 20🙌 https://t.co/7H1GMLUNJq

On the women's domain, after Danielle Collins' withdrawal, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are two American players to watch out for at the BNP Paribas Open. The two recently won the Qatar Open 2022 doubles title on the WTA tour. Madison Keys, who made the semifinals in Australia, will also look to do well in Indian Wells.

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal



This is Gauff’s fourth and biggest doubles title to date and Pegula’s second doubles crown overall.



Congrats, ladies! 🏾



📸 | Noushad Thekkayil QATAR CHAMPIONS | Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat third seeds E.Mertens and V.Kudermetova 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the doubles final.This is Gauff’s fourth and biggest doubles title to date and Pegula’s second doubles crown overall.Congrats, ladies!📸 | Noushad Thekkayil QATAR CHAMPIONS | Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat third seeds E.Mertens and V.Kudermetova 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the doubles final.This is Gauff’s fourth and biggest doubles title to date and Pegula’s second doubles crown overall.Congrats, ladies! 👊🏾📸 | Noushad Thekkayil https://t.co/a8s4u6LDni

The BNP Paribas Open kicks off on March 10, 2022.

