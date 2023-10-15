Is Jessica Pegula of Korean ancestry? Everything you need to know about American's mother Kim and her ethnicity

Jessica Pegula is of Korean descent through her mother Kim, who was born in South Korea.

Kim Pegula was born in the country's capital city Seoul in 1969 and came to the United States in 1974 when she was only five years old. She was adopted by Ralph and Marilyn Kerr and was raised in New York.

Kim studied at Houghton College and later went on to meet Terry Pegula while applying for a job at a restaurant. She landed a job at his oil and gas company and the two got married in 1993, a year before Jessica Pegula was born.

Jessica Pegula's mother Kim suffered a cardiac arrest in 2022

Jessica Pegula's mother Kim endured some health issues in 2022 and the American gave a detailed description of the same in her essay for The Player's Tribune earlier in 2023.

The women's World No. 4 claimed that her mother suffered a cardiac arrest and was given CPR by her sister Kelly before being taken to a hospital. Her situation later progressed into a brain injury that led to her dealing with aphasia and memory issues.

Kim Pegula made her first public appearance since her cardiac arrest this July while attending a training camp for NFL team Buffalo Bills, where she is one of the principal owners along with her husband.

Jessica Pegula said after winning the Canadian Open that her mother was in a much better place than before, and she was looking to celebrate the victory with her.

"I won Guadalajara last year, and that was obviously the same year that the incident happened. This year I haven't gotten to talk to her yet, but she's much more aware of what's going on and in a much better place. So I think I'll be able to share this more with her a little bit," the 29-year-old said.

"I am actually half Korean" - Jessica Pegula after winning the Korea Open

Pegula in action at the Korea Open

Jessica Pegula won her second title of the 2023 season at the Korea Open in Seoul by beating Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the final. The American said in her victory speech that she was half Korean and it was special for her to win in the country since her mother was adopted from there.

"I am actually half Korean, I'm sorry I don't speak, but I do like Korean barbecue and I do like kimchi, I guess that's the Korean in me. But yes, my mom is Korean and she was adopted from here so it's really special to be able to win here and not a lot of people can say that," Pegula said.

Following her win in Seoul, Pegula will next compete at the WTA Finals in Cancun.