Is Roger Federer South African? All you need to know about the Swiss' connection with the country

Roger Federer holds South African citizenship through his mother Lynette, who hails from the the country.

Lynette Federer (nee Du Rand) was born in Germiston, which is located in the Gauteng region of South Africa. Her son, thus, also has South African citizenship in addition to his native Swiss.

Federer has done a lot of philanthropic work in South Africa, with his foundation supporting the South African-Swiss organization IMBEWU since 2004 with the aim of helping children and youngsters. The Swiss said that he chose the project because his mother was born in the country.

"My young tennis career has already given me so much. Setting up the foundation is my way of trying to give something back, especially to those who are least well off. I chose a project in South Africa because my mother grew up there, which means that I have always had a close affinity to the country," the Swiss said in a statement on his official website.

Federer added that South Africa being a country that overcame hatred and oppression was a source of inspiration for other crisis regions in the world.

"But to me South Africa is also a shining example of a country that has overcome hatred and oppression, making it a potential source of inspiration for other crisis regions around the world," the Swiss said.

"Another key factor from my point of view is that IMBEWU will allow me to help people help themselves by providing practical and tangible support in a highly deprived area. The vast majority of the aid will benefit children and young people directly," he added.

The Roger Federer Foundation has an exhibition event called "Match for Africa", the sixth edition of which was held in Cape Town, South Africa. He partnered Bill Gates in a doubles match against Jack Sock and journalist Savannah Guthrie, with the pair winning 6-3.

Federer also played a singles match against Rafael Nadal, beating the Spaniard 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Roger Federer watched South Africa win Rugby World Cup 2023

Roger Federer is a fan of the South African Rugby team and was present at the Stade de France in Paris to support them in their Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

The Swiss was seen wearing a South African rugby shirt and saw the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 to win their fourth world championships.

Federer also entered the South African dressing room to congratulate the Springboks players on their World Cup win.

