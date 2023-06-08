Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other only once before, with the latter emerging victorious. Former French Open champion Sergi Bruguera, however, isn't giving that result any weightage ahead of their semifinal clash at this year's Roland Garros.

Alcaraz and Djokovic locked horns in the Madrid Masters semifinals last year, where the Spaniard fought from a set down to win 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). It was then the biggest win of Alcaraz's career by ATP ranking, as Djokovic was then-World No. 1.

A little more than a year later, the two are set to lock horns once against, this time in the semifinals of the French Open. 1996 Olympic Games silver medalist Bruguera has opined that the previous result will have no bearing on the upcoming clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz.

"Carlos was so young, still on the up, Djokovic was starting back from all his trouble at the start of the year. It was a different time for both of them. Madrid is the only clay-court tournament which is completely different with the altitude. So Friday is a different match for sure," the Spaniard told the Roland Garros website.

Bruguera also expressed his excitement for the match but stopped short of predicting the outcome.

"I think the most interesting, the most exciting match of the year. For me, I'd love to watch it, I'll be curious to see how the game develops, how they react to each other," he said.

"It's impossible to predict. It will be so interesting how they're going to play, how they'll set up for the match. All I know is it will be exciting, an occasion," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "Wherever Novak Djokovic competes, he will be the favorite"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open.

When Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in Paris, they will be fighting not just for a spot in the 2023 French Open final but also for the World No. 1 ranking.

If Alcaraz wins, he will stay on top of the ATP rankings chart. However, if Djokovic defeats the 20-year-old and then clinches his third Roland Garros title, he will replace Alcaraz at the top.

Ahead of the match, Alcaraz stated that Djokovic's achievements in the sport make him the favorite at any tournament. He also opined that the Serbian would've won more titles in Paris if not for Rafael Nadal.

"Wherever he competes, he will be the favorite, in any tournament, because he is a true legend. I am not saying it to throw balls away, I really mean it. He has won twice here, and it would have been many more if he had not run into the best in history on this surface," he said in a press conference.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes