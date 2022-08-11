“It was the first time that I felt that pressure and I couldn't handle it, it was a fight with myself” - Carlos Alcaraz on his Canadian Open defeat to Tommy Paul

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted to crumbling under pressure following his 2022 Canadian Open exit on Wednesday. The Spaniard lost 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in the second round to Tommy Paul on his tournament debut in Montreal.

Alcaraz found himself on the brink of victory in the second set tiebreak, but the American saved a match point to force a decider, where a decisive break of serve helped turn the contest in his favor.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Alcaraz spoke about how the pressure of expectations and rankings played a role in the defeat.

“It was a fight with myself, a little bit. I couldn't show my best performance here. Obviously it was tough to handle that moments knowing that I'm not playing my hundred percents,” he said.

“All I can say is that it was the first time that I couldn't handle the pressure. I felt the pressure to be the No. 2 seed in this kind of tournament, No. 4 in the world. It was the first time that I felt that pressure and I couldn't handle it,” he said, adding, “I have to train, I have to be ready to have this pressure, to have this kind of moments and to learn how to handle it.”

The 19-year-old looked to be on his way to a straight-sets win mid-way through the second set before the match turned on its head. He opened up a 4-1 lead to move within two games of victory, but the American responded by winning the next four games to storm back into the contest.

While praising Paul, Alcaraz stated that he had lessons to learn from the defeat.

“I had chances. Obviously, I was a break up in the second set and had chances to win the match. I mean, I would say I missed a lot. He played a really good game in the tough moments. He returned pretty well, as well. It was a mix of both: he played great, and I couldn't show my best,” he said, adding, “I think Tommy Paul played a great match. He deserved the win obviously. All I can say is I have to take lessons from the match.”

Carlos Alcaraz becomes first player since Novak Djokovic in 2011 to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Despite a painful defeat to Tommy Paul in Montreal, Carlos Alcaraz managed to add another feather to his cap. With his first-set win, he became the first player to win at least one set in his first 50 matches of the season since Novak Djokovic in 2011.

The 21-time Major champion was the first man ever to achieve the same record. That year, the former World No. 1 was in fine form, winning 10 singles titles, including the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The Serb, however, was 24 years old when he achieved the feat while Alcaraz is still only 19.

