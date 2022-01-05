"It would be good if Djokovic gave some explanation" - Toni Nadal on Novak Djokovic's medical exemption

In a recent column for El Pais, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal weighed in on Novak Djokovic's medical exemption at the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard claimed that although the Serbian legend will feature at the Grand Slam, it would be better if he gave "some explanation" regarding the exemption.

Djokovic recently announced on Instagram that he has received a medical exemption to feature at the Australian Open. Although the tournament's organizers issued a statement justifying their decision, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is yet to comment.

In the column, Toni Nadal said that Djokovic is under no "obligation" to reveal his medical records. However, keeping in mind that the entire world has been suffering "enormous pain" because of the virus, Toni feels the Serb must give some sort of explanation to clear "doubts" in people's minds.

"It would be good if Djokovic gave some explanation, since I do not believe that any of this (the cases in which irregularities are committed in the exemption) has occurred. He does not have the obligation to give information regarding his privacy, but at the same time he must be aware that it is a world reference at a time of serious health crisis, at a time, also, of great sensitivity, due to the enormous pain that the virus is causing," wrote Toni Nadal.

"I want to think that Novak is no stranger to all this and that he will clear up doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding," added the 60-year-old.

Noah Rubin also expected an explanation from Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, American tennis player Noah Rubin was surprised that Novak Djokovic didn't provide any clarification after receiving the medical exemption.

He stated that as far as he knew, a player had to "organize a press conference or write a press release" explaining the medical exemption.

"I spoke with a few players and, finally, it’s very simple: either you organize a press conference, or you write a press release to explain the situation, why you received the medical exemption…” said Rubin.

Currently enjoying a 21-match winning streak in Melbourne, Djokovic will be eyeing his 10th Australian Open title this year and 21st Major overall.

