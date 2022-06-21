It wasn't just a tennis match, it was a more of a movie, it made the sport what it is today: Tennis fans react to Wimbledon's tribute to the unparalleled Federer vs Nadal rivalry

Between 2006 and 2008, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal competed in three straight finals at Wimbledon, cementing their rivalry as one of the greatest rivalries in modern tennis.

While the Swiss won the first two, Nadal put an end to Federer's dynasty at the tournament in 2008, beating him in a marathon five-setter to displace the five-time defending champion from the throne he had made his very own.

Although the duo have never crossed swords again in the final at SW19, the three clashes have become immortalized in the event's history, inseparable from any mention of Wimbledon greatness.

To celebrate the occasion of Wimbledon's iconic centre court completing 100 years since construction, the event organizers released a special poster to pay tribute to the "trilogy" of the finals between the pair.

The tribute, stylized to look like a movie poster, has since gone viral on social media, with many using the picture to reminisce about the incredible moments they got to witness. Users on Twitter referred to it as the pinnacle of tennis, even going as far as to call it the rivalry that defined the sport for years to come.

"Federer vs Nadal wasn’t just a tennis match. It was more of a movie. You had tennis lovers in anticipation and you had the average Joe who doesn’t watch tennis tuning in because it was box office. It made the sport what it is today. Unique stuff," one fan tweeted.

"Best thing that has ever happened to tennis World, Roland garros and Wimbledon finals from 2006-2008! Cd have been easily 3-3 but Rafa was just too good in Wimbledon 2008, saved almost every break point, 12/13!" another fan tweeted.

"I remember the 2007 and the 2008 finals of it were yesterday. There was so much on the line for Federer. Nadal had yet to capture a GS outside of clay at the time. Yet, even then, I knew he was destined for greatness. I'm gonna miss them," one user posted.

Averdeen @Averdeen4 @Wimbledon @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal I remember the 2007 and the 2008 finals of it were yesterday. There was so much on the line for Federer. Nadal had yet to capture a GS outside of clay at the time. Yet, even then, I knew he was destined for greatness. I'm gonna miss them. @Wimbledon @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal I remember the 2007 and the 2008 finals of it were yesterday. There was so much on the line for Federer. Nadal had yet to capture a GS outside of clay at the time. Yet, even then, I knew he was destined for greatness. I'm gonna miss them.

"Peak Tennis! Now almost seems mythological!" another account wrote.

alejandro rocha @alejand29621703 @Wimbledon @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal Novak is fantastic player but he has nothing to do with this. Let's enjoy this trilogy that is great! That 2008 final was the best ever! @Wimbledon @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal Novak is fantastic player but he has nothing to do with this. Let's enjoy this trilogy that is great! That 2008 final was the best ever!

Rafael Nadal is looking to win his third title, while Roger Federer is missing his first Wimbledon Championships since 1998

Together, the duo have won 10 titles at Wimbledon over the years

Rafael Nadal will be looking to win his third Wimbledon title this year, having already won the 2008 and 2010 editions. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has confirmed his intention to participate in the tournament and will be seeded second at SW19, behind top-seeded Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard last played at Wimbledon in 2019 and lost in the semifinals to Roger Federer, mirroring his result from the year prior. Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller that was held over two days.

Meanwhile, Federer will not participate at this year's Wimbledon Championships as he continues with rehabilitation and training, with a return to action at the Laver Cup in September.

The former World No. 1, an eight-time winner at the event, has played every edition since making his maiden appearance in 1999 and is skipping the tournament for the first time in his career.

The 40-year-old has a 105-14 win-loss record at Wimbledon and will drop out of the rankings after the tournament's conclusion on July 10.

