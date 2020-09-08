Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has slammed Novak Djokovic for skipping the press conference after his unceremonious exit from the 2020 US Open. The Serbian star issued an apology on Instagram instead of addressing the controversy in a post-match interview, and that didn't go down well with Navratilova.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova compared Novak Djokovic's actions with a person who informs their girlfriend about their breakup via an email. The 63-year-old veteran believes the World No. 1 player had the time to think and talk about this controversy during the press conference, but he chose to run away from the media.

Novak Djokovic should have stayed to talk to the journalists: Martina Navratilova

Novak Djokovic did not attend the post-match press conference.

Martina Navratilova is one of the most successful women's tennis players of all time. She held the number one spot in singles and doubles for over 200 weeks each, and won the US Open four times in her legendary career.

When asked about her views on Novak Djokovic's US Open default and subsequent skipping of the post-match conference, Navratilova replied:

"For me, it was like when you break up with a girl via email. It's done live."

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So… https://t.co/UL4hWEirWL — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic apologized for his actions on the court later, but Navratilova claimed the Serb wasn't courageous enough to face the journalists after the incident.

"Okay... He made a mistake in a split second, but then he had time to think about everything and he ran away! He did not have the courage to go out in front of the press to talk about it, it is like an apology without an apology. Yes, of course, he is sorry that he did that, but he should have stayed to talk to the journalists," she continued.

The US Tennis Association fined Novak Djokovic $7,500 for not appearing at the press conference, while he also lost the prize money and ranking points he earned while playing in the 2020 US Open. In addition, the organizers also fined him $10,000 for unprofessional behavior.

The Serbian player lost $2,67,500 in total for his mistake.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion will return to Europe and try to concentrate on the upcoming clay-court season. His early exit from the US Open has left the field wide open, and it also means tennis will get its first 90's born men's Grand Slam winner.